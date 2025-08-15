Tropical Storm Erin should become a hurricane by tonight

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) reported early Friday that Tropical Storm Erin should become a hurricane “late today” and achieve a major category by the weekend.

An intermediate bulletin issued at 8:00 a.m. located the system at latitude 18.1 degrees north and longitude 55.2 degrees west, moving in a westerly, northwesterly direction at 17 miles per hour.

The 5:00 a.m. bulletin located the system at latitude 17.8 degrees north and longitude 54.4 degrees west, moving in a westerly, northwesterly direction at 17 miles per hour.

Maximum sustained winds are 70 miles per hour.

“On the forecast track, the center of Erin is likely to move near or just north of the northern Leeward Islands during the weekend,” reads the bulletin’s public advisory. At the moment, a tropical storm watch is in effect for some of these islands, meaning that “tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours.”

Tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center.

According to the NHC, Erin is expected to produce “areas of heavy rain beginning Friday night and continuing through the weekend across the northernmost Leeward Islands, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the British Virgin Islands, as well as southern and eastern Puerto Rico.”

The accumulation of these rains from Friday night through Monday would hover around 2 to 4 inches, with isolated totals of 6 inches, which could lead to landslides.

Meanwhile, swells generated by Erin will begin to affect portions of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico by this weekend, and will likely spread into the western Atlantic next week.

“These swells are prone to cause life-threatening swell conditions and ocean currents,” the report stated.

---