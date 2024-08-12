Opinión
Magacín
Junte Boricua
Estar Bien
Olimpiadas 2024
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Lo Último
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estar Bien
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Especiales
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Lotería
Newsletters
12 de agosto de 2024
86°bruma
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.
Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico

Tropical Cyclone Five, which could develop into Tropical Storm Ernesto, is expected to pass northeast of the island within the next 48 hours

August 12, 2024 - 9:44 AM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Possible Tropical Cyclone Five could become a tropical depression on Monday afternoon or evening and then a tropical storm as it approaches the Lesser Antilles. (NHC/NOAA)
Richard I. Colón Badillo
By Richard I. Colón Badillo
Periodista de Breaking Newsrichard.colon@gfrmedia.com

What you should know:

  • By 8:00 a.m., the National Hurricane Center established potential Tropical Cyclone Five as a strong tropical wave, with winds of 30 miles per hour. It is expected to strengthen during this Monday.
  • The atmospheric phenomenon was at latitude 14.6 north and longitude 54.3 west, moving at 26 mph.
  • A tropical storm warning means storm conditions - such as showers, thunderstorms and winds up to 45 mph - are expected over the next 48 hours.

---

Lee este artículo en español.

---

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands in anticipation of the passage of potential Tropical Cyclone Five (PTC5), which could become Tropical Storm Ernesto on Monday.

A tropical storm warning means that in the next 48 hours Puerto Rico, including the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, could receive storm conditions such as rain, thunderstorms and winds of up to 45 miles per hour (mph) or more.

According to the 8:00 a.m. NHC report, PTC5 was at latitude 14.6 north and longitude 54.3 west while moving at 26 mph toward the west-northwest with sustained winds of 30 mph and more powerful gusts.

At 5:00 a.m., the atmospheric phenomenon was at latitude 14.4 north and longitude 52.5 west moving at 25 mph with winds of 30 mph.

PTC5 is expected to become a tropical depression by Monday afternoon or evening. In effect, it would strengthen into a tropical storm as it approaches the Leeward Islands (northern Lesser Antilles).

It should be noted that at 8:00 a.m., this phenomenon was not yet a cyclone and continued as a powerful tropical wave. A hurricane hunter aircraft was dispatched to the area and the information it gathers is expected to be released in the 11:00 a.m. report.

According to the NHC report, this atmospheric phenomenon is expected to approach Puerto Rico on Tuesday night.

Among some of the impacts that the island would receive from this storm, rainfall is expected to range from three to six inches of rain, with a maximum of 10 inches.

In addition, storm surge is expected to raise sea levels by one to three feet for the east coast of Puerto Rico, from San Juan to Guayama, including Vieques and Culebra.

---

This content was translated from Spanish to English using artificial intelligence and was reviewed by an editor before being published.

Tags
Breaking NewsPuerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Richard I. Colón Badillo
Richard I. Colón BadilloArrow Icon
Periodista con especial énfasis en temas de Noticias y policiacas. Ha laborado para Noticel, El Vocero y, ahora, El Nuevo Día. Como parte de la cobertura de eventos noticiosos del diario,...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
lunes, 12 de agosto de 2024
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2024 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Lo último
Lo último
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: