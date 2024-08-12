Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico

Tropical Cyclone Five, which could develop into Tropical Storm Ernesto, is expected to pass northeast of the island within the next 48 hours
August 12, 2024 - 9:44 AM
What you should know:
---
---
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and the surrounding islands in anticipation of the passage of potential Tropical Cyclone Five (PTC5), which could become Tropical Storm Ernesto on Monday.
A tropical storm warning means that in the next 48 hours Puerto Rico, including the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra, could receive storm conditions such as rain, thunderstorms and winds of up to 45 miles per hour (mph) or more.
According to the 8:00 a.m. NHC report, PTC5 was at latitude 14.6 north and longitude 54.3 west while moving at 26 mph toward the west-northwest with sustained winds of 30 mph and more powerful gusts.
At 5:00 a.m., the atmospheric phenomenon was at latitude 14.4 north and longitude 52.5 west moving at 25 mph with winds of 30 mph.
PTC5 is expected to become a tropical depression by Monday afternoon or evening. In effect, it would strengthen into a tropical storm as it approaches the Leeward Islands (northern Lesser Antilles).
It should be noted that at 8:00 a.m., this phenomenon was not yet a cyclone and continued as a powerful tropical wave. A hurricane hunter aircraft was dispatched to the area and the information it gathers is expected to be released in the 11:00 a.m. report.
Vigilancia de Inundaciones Repentinas en efecto para PR y USVI desde el martes en la noche.— NWS San Juan (@NWSSanJuan) August 12, 2024
Flash Flood Watch will be in effect Tuesday evening for PR and the USVI. #prwx #Usviwx pic.twitter.com/bM3Qura104
According to the NHC report, this atmospheric phenomenon is expected to approach Puerto Rico on Tuesday night.
Among some of the impacts that the island would receive from this storm, rainfall is expected to range from three to six inches of rain, with a maximum of 10 inches.
In addition, storm surge is expected to raise sea levels by one to three feet for the east coast of Puerto Rico, from San Juan to Guayama, including Vieques and Culebra.
---
