El Capitolio de Estados Unidos al atardecer, en Washington, D.C. (AP/J. Scott Applewhite)
El Capitolio de Estados Unidos al atardecer, en Washington, D.C. (The Associated Press)

Washington, D.C. - A dozen Puerto Rican mayors have already asked Congress to use the U.S. Farm Bill, which has to be reauthorized before the end of the year, to promote food sovereignty and Puerto Rican agriculture.

💬See comments