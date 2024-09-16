Throughout 2023, it is estimated that Puerto Rico lost over 19,700 inhabitants due to the migration factor
After several years in which the indicator fell sharply, net emigration rebounded again in Puerto Rico in 2023, according to the Census Bureau’s Community Survey, which estimated that the number of residents who left the archipelago exceeded the number of immigrants by more than 19,700, exacerbating the pattern of population loss that has remained virtually constant for the past 20 years.
