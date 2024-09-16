Opinión
Raúl Juliá
16 de septiembre de 2024
prima:“We still have a lot of factors that make people leave”: Puerto Rico’s emigration picks up again

Throughout 2023, it is estimated that Puerto Rico lost over 19,700 inhabitants due to the migration factor

September 16, 2024 - 11:42 AM

In 2023, the difference between those who immigrated and those who left the country grew again, after a period in which the indicator had declined. (Shutterstock)
Manuel Guillama Capella
By Manuel Guillama Capella
manuel.guillama@gfrmedia.com

After several years in which the indicator fell sharply, net emigration rebounded again in Puerto Rico in 2023, according to the Census Bureau’s Community Survey, which estimated that the number of residents who left the archipelago exceeded the number of immigrants by more than 19,700, exacerbating the pattern of population loss that has remained virtually constant for the past 20 years.

Manuel Guillama Capella
Periodista puertorriqueño, egresado en 2016 de la Escuela de Comunicación de la Universidad de Puerto Rico. Durante su carrera, se ha enfocado en la cobertura de temas de Educación, política, gobierno,...
