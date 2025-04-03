Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Vídeos
Fotos
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Lotería
Especiales
3 de abril de 2025
83°ligeramente nublado
EnglishNews
Suscriptores
Contenido automatizado
Parcialmente escrito o traducido con información proporcionada por una herramienta de inteligencia artificial.

prima:‘We want active teaching’: Department of Education reveals how gender equity and anti-racist curriculums are implemented in public schools

The agency exclusively shares the model lessons used in all subjects, from pre-kindergarten to twelfth grade, which address issues such as machismo, stereotypes, eradication of racism and healthy coexistence

April 3, 2025 - 12:20 PM

We are part ofThe Trust Project
Dr. Beverly Morro Vega emphasized that the model lessons on gender equity were adapted, by grade and subject, so that they are taught transversally in classes. (Xavier Araújo)
Adriana Díaz Tirado
By Adriana Díaz Tirado
Periodista de Noticiasadriana.diaz@gfrmedia.com

Although the equity and respect curriculum was established in 2022, it was not until this semester that the Department of Education (DE) presented clear and concrete guidelines on how the new policy would be implemented, which left behind the concept of “gender perspective” and which today the agency defends, despite the federal government’s threat to cut funds to schools that teach these topics.

RELATED
Tags
Puerto Rico
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Adriana Díaz Tirado
Adriana Díaz TiradoArrow Icon
Adriana Díaz Tirado es periodista feminista enfocada en temas de género, migración, política, derechos reproductivos y la comunidad LGBTTQI+. Es egresada de la Universidad de Puerto Rico Recinto de Río Piedras....
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
jueves, 3 de abril de 2025
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
English
Ver más ->
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2025 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: