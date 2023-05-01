Authorizing medical cannabis in Puerto Rico sparked one of the most fervent discussions about the impact this political decision would have on labor. Although since then, specific legislation to prevent discrimination has been approved, attorney María Judith Marchand Sánchez, a partner at the law firm Ferraiuoli LLC, noted that these protections do not apply in all cases.

“Licensed medical cannabis employees have employment protection as a general rule, because all rules have exceptions. And it’s a protection that includes employees and applicants for employment,”she said. “That means that if an employer takes action against an applicant or an employee simply because they use medical cannabis, they are most likely committing a discriminatory act. That is the general rule.”

A cardinal rule for this employment protection, she reminded, is that the person must have an unexpired license as a medical cannabis patient. She mentioned that the first legislation to protect these patients in the workplace was Act 15-2021, and then Act 90 was passed last year. Both laws establish specific protections for those who use cannabis, however, there are still no regulations to clarify their implementation.

“If the employer can establish that the use of cannabis poses a real threat of harm or danger to individuals or property, there is no protection. When an employer succeeds in proving that if allowing a cannabis patient to workwill put the business at risk or that it will interfere substantially with the position,” the lawyer explained. “The employer has to prove that it´s not possible to find a place for this patient because of job impairment: this person feels drowsy, cannot speak well, and so on. And the employer has to prove that it interferes with the job.”

The second exception is when an employee who is a cannabis patient jeopardizes a company contract, license, or certification.

“Cannabis is illegal at the federal level. So federal contractors or those who receive federal money can’t have medical cannabis patients because it would jeopardize their contracts, their licenses and their federal certifications,” she said.

According to Marchand Sánchez, who recently discussed cannabis regulations at a Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) forum, the law does not prevent an employer from conducting random drug testing.

“Now, what the employer does with a THC positive, which is what a cannabis patient is going to get (on their drug test), that’s where we have to act according to the law,” she explained. “The question is, does it endanger other people’s safety, other people’s property, or the patient´s own property? If the answer is no, then you can’t take action against the employee and you have to accommodate their use.”

According to the Health Department, there are 128,350 medical cannabis patients in Puerto Rico.