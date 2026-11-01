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prima:Suzanne Roig must step down for the sake of Puerto Rico

The multitude of serious allegations that have emerged in recent months regarding the performance of Family Secretary Suzanne Roig Fuertes have rendered her unfit to continue in the critical position she holds in the constitutional cabinet. The country would be better served if, recognizing the impact this controversy is having on the agency’s essential services to society, she stepped down without further delay.

November 1, 2026 - 2:22 PM

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The multitude of serious allegations that have emerged in recent months regarding the performance of Family Secretary Suzanne Roig Fuertes have rendered her unfit to continue in the critical position she holds in the constitutional cabinet. The country would be better served if, recognizing the impact this controversy is having on the agency’s essential services to society, she stepped down without further delay.

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