La imagen muestra a la actriz Gal Gadot en una escena de "Wonder Woman" (2017). (Clay Enos/Warner Bros. Entertainment vía AP)

La directora Patty Jenkins compartió este miércoles en redes sociales un nuevo póster que muestra a la actriz Gal Gadot en la piel de la Mujer Maravilla para la secuela “Wonder Woman 1984”, que estrena el próximo año.

La heroína del universo de superhéroes DC aparece frente un colorido fondo en una reluciente armadura dorada que parece referenciar un popular disfraz de Diana Prince en los cómics.

En un tuit, Jenkins también reveló que “Wonder Woman 1984” no participará este verano en el popular Comic-Con de San Diego.

“Por ahora han escuchado: WB no va a ir a Hall H este año”, escribió la directora. “¡Estamos muy tristes de no verlos allí! Y estamos esperando hasta (diciembre) para comenzar de lleno nuestra campaña de #WW84--Pero la verdad es que… apenas…podemos…esperar…”.

Por su parte, Gadot compartió el póster en su cuenta de Twitter, así como su emoción por la nueva película. “¡No puedo esperar para compartir #WW84 con todos ustedes!!”, expresó.

“Wonder Woman 1984” es la secuela del filme de 2017 “Wonder Woman” y se desarrollará en la década de 1980, según Variety. En la película, que estrenará en Estados Unidos el 5 de junio de 2020, la Mujer Maravilla se enfrentará a su icónica adversaria, Cheetah, que interpretará Kristen Wig. 


