La directora Patty Jenkins compartió este miércoles en redes sociales un nuevo póster que muestra a la actriz Gal Gadot en la piel de la Mujer Maravilla para la secuela “Wonder Woman 1984”, que estrena el próximo año.
By now you’ve heard: WB isn’t going to Hall H this year. We’re so sad to miss you there! And waiting until Dec. to start our official #WW84 campaign in full-- But the truth is… we can just… barely… wait… pic.twitter.com/QllFzhYRA6— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 5, 2019
I cannot wait to share #WW84 with you all!! Until then we thought you might want to see this.. ???? https://t.co/sZn04mZZrh— Gal Gadot (@GalGadot) June 5, 2019
