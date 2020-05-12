El actor norteamericano Will Smith ha publicado en su perfil de Instagram un trabajo del realizador de vídeos barcelonés Daniel Moreno en el que mezcla una de sus frases con acordes del músico Drake.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This is SPECTACULAR @danielmorenobcn! ··· Repost @danielmorenobcn ··· Can everybody please mention @willsmith so maybe he will see it? Maybe you were born with it! SPECTACULAR! ?? Sound on! ???? • • • #willsmith #willfromhome #willsmithsbucketlist #westbrook #spectacular #animation #animator #rotoscope #creativedirector #creativedirection #drake #character #characterdrawing #creative #lovewatts #yorokobu #konbini #artfido #instagram @westbrook @willsmithsbucketlist
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
Always with a sense of humor and good vives. Come on! ???? • • • #draw #drawing #animation #animator #humor #coronavirus #coronavirusespaña #portrait #drawingportrait #portraitdrawing #creativedirector #creativedirection #motionlovers #yorokobu #culturainquieta #colossal #artfido #lovewatts @yorokobu @culturainquieta @colossal @love.watts @blonded
💬Ver 0 comentarios