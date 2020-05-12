Gracias al "post" del reconocido actor, sus más de 45 millones de seguidores en Instagram han podido conocer el trabajo del creador de Barcelona. (EFE)

El actor norteamericano Will Smith ha publicado en su perfil de Instagram un trabajo del realizador de vídeos barcelonés Daniel Moreno en el que mezcla una de sus frases con acordes del músico Drake.

En un solo día, el vídeo de animación, calificado por Smith como "espectacular", ha alcanzado más de 2 millones de reproducciones.

Gracias al "post" del reconocido actor, sus más de 45 millones de seguidores en Instagram, entre los que figuran Rosalía, J Balvin o el actor Dwayne Johnson, han podido conocer el trabajo del creador de Barcelona, cuya pasión es realizar vídeos musicales.

Según explica el artista, "hay que reinventarse, reflexionar y avanzar en lo que nos apasiona para hacer frente a esta crisis y dejar atrás la COVID-19 lo antes posible”.

A lo largo del confinamiento, Daniel Moreno, que también es músico y crea publicidad para empresas y artistas, ha realizado diferentes vídeos en los que combina animación y música de conocidos artistas internacionales.


