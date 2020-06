View this post on Instagram

During my solo show last year at Obra Galeria @obragaleria I had the honor of having a few executives of Louis Vuitton in the crowd; a Vice President Of LV told my wife that my art would look good on LV handbags, it took me a few months to have the guts to do one, now I have a list of clients who want my art on their bags !!! Thank you ?? ?? @crystalyn2 @louisvuitton @nicolasghesquiere @virgilabloh this is the 1st bag that started the ??made for my wife @crystalyn2 ?? #TOTCHIGANG #CharlieRamirez #art #bags #handbags #handbagart #LouisVuitton #TOTCHI