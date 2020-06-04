View this post on Instagram

Esta pintura la hice en memoria de George Floyd y de todos los hombres y mujeres que han sido víctimas de la ignorancia del racismo. Espero que este movimiento no se quede en un impulso pasajero y sí, en una conciencia nueva de cambio por parte del gobierno y sus ciudadanos para lograr la igualdad que todos anhelamos. -Ektor Rivera ?? I made this painting in memory of George Floyd and all the men and women who have been victims of the ignorance of racism. I hope this movement does not remain as a temporary impulse but as a new awareness of change by the government and its citizens to achieve the equality we all desire. -Ektor Rivera - #VOTE #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #RestInPower #IJustWantToLive #IjustWannaLive @blklivesmatter @unitedwedream @diddy @keedronbryant @showingupforracialjustice @reclaimtheblock @colorofchange