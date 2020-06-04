The New York Times reconstruyó lo que ocurrió con grabaciones de seguridad, vídeos de testigos y documentos oficiales.

En medio de los disturbios que desató en Estados Unidos la muerte de George Floyd a manos de un policía en Minneapolis, el actor y pintor puertorriqueño Éktor Rivera tenía que expresarse. Más allá de hacerlo a través de palabras, el artista necesitaba demostrar lo que siente sobre el lienzo.

“Tantas cosas que decir. Para mí es más fácil pintarlas”, había escrito ayer en sus redes sociales, anticipando la obra que marcaría su respuesta a una tragedia que ha conmovido al mundo.

Rivera publicó hoy un vídeo para presentar su pieza, que muestra a un un niño negro parado en el medio de una calle desolada. La melodía que sirve de fondo a la pieza visual es ‘I Just Wanna Live', que se ha convertido en un himno del movimiento “Black Lives Matter”.

View this post on Instagram

Esta pintura la hice en memoria de George Floyd y de todos los hombres y mujeres que han sido víctimas de la ignorancia del racismo. Espero que este movimiento no se quede en un impulso pasajero y sí, en una conciencia nueva de cambio por parte del gobierno y sus ciudadanos para lograr la igualdad que todos anhelamos. -Ektor Rivera ?? I made this painting in memory of George Floyd and all the men and women who have been victims of the ignorance of racism. I hope this movement does not remain as a temporary impulse but as a new awareness of change by the government and its citizens to achieve the equality we all desire. -Ektor Rivera - #VOTE #BlackLivesMatter #GeorgeFloyd #RestInPower #IJustWantToLive #IjustWannaLive @blklivesmatter @unitedwedream @diddy @keedronbryant @showingupforracialjustice @reclaimtheblock @colorofchange

A post shared by Ektor Rivera (@ektorrivera) on

"Espero que este movimiento no se quede en un impulso pasajero y sí, en una conciencia nueva de cambio por parte del gobierno y sus ciudadanos para lograr la igualdad que todos anhelamos", escribió el artista.

El tema 'I Just Wanna Live' fue escrito por la madre de Keedron Bryant, un niño de 12 años que se robó el corazón de muchos al cantarla en un video que se ha vuelto viral en las redes sociales.

💬Ver 0 comentarios  