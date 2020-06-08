Los tuits de Rowling ocasionaron un aluvión de respuestas de la comunidad LGBTQ . (AP)

J.K. Rowling, la autora de “Harry Potter”, fue criticada tras publicar una serie de tuits sobre personas transgénero el fin de semana.

Rowling despertó indignación el sábado en Twitter cuando criticó un artículo de opinión publicado en el sitio web Devex, una plataforma mediática para el desarrollo comunitario global, que usó la frase “las personas que menstrúan”.

“Estoy segura de que solía haber una palabra para esas personas”, tuiteó la famosa escritora británica. “Alguien que me ayude. ¿Mumberes? ¿Miperes? ¿Mumudes?”

Continuó con otra cadena sobre el concepto del sexo biológico.

“Si el sexo no es real, no hay atracción del mismo sexo”, tuiteó. “Si el sexo no es real, la realidad vivida por mujeres globalmente es borrada. Conozco y adoro a personas trans, pero borrar el concepto de sexo remueve la capacidad de cualquier discusión significativa sobre sus vidas. No es odio decir la verdad”.

Los tuits de Rowling ocasionaron un aluvión de respuestas de la comunidad LGBTQ y otros furiosos con sus palabras. Un grupo de fans de Harry Potter tuiteó su desaprobación del post de Rowling y exhortó a sus seguidores a donar a un grupo que apoya a mujeres negras transgénero.

Rowling dijo que respeta que “cada persona trans tenga el derecho de vivir del modo en que se sienta más cómoda y auténtica”. Agregó que marcharía “si ustedes fueran discriminados sobre la base de que son trans. Al mismo tiempo, mi vida ha sido moldeada por ser mujer. No creo que sea odioso decirlo”.

GLAAD emitió una respuesta en Twitter en la que calificó los tuits de Rowling como “erróneos y crueles”. La organización defensora dedicada a la igualdad de LGBTQ entonces le pidió a aquellos molestos con los comentarios de la autora que apoyen a organizaciones que ayudan a personas transgénero negras.

“JK Rowling continúa alineándose con una ideología que distorsiona obstinadamente los hechos sobre identidad de género y las personas que son trans”, tuiteó GLAAD. “En 2020, no hay excusa para tomar de punto a las personas trans”.

Un representante de Rowling no respondió un email solicitando declaraciones.


