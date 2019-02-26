Ariana Grande promueve su más reciente disco
Ariana Grande promueve su más reciente disco "Thank U, Next". (AP)

La cantante Ariana Grande desbancó como la reina de Instagram a su colega Selena Gómez, aunque  la pelea aún es reñida, ya que las separan poco más de 18,000 seguidores, reportó Billboard, en su sitio web.

"Anteriormente, Gómez tenía el título con 146,267,801 seguidores, pero en el momento de la publicación, Ari apenas había superado a su compañera con 146,286,173 seguidores", destaca el reporte de Billboard

Aunque ambas aún están lejos de alcanzar y superar al futbolista portugués, Cristiano Ronaldo, que cuenta con más de 155 millones de seguidores en la red social, cifra que lo colocó como la persona más seguida en Instagram, desbancado en octubre pasado a la propia Selena Gómez. 

Grande ha tenido una participación muy activa en la red social, en la que tan solo en los últimos cuatro meses ha logrado conquistar a unos 13 millones de seguidores.

Y es que han sido varios los temas que la intérprete de "Focus" ha compartido en Instagram como el lanzamiento de su reciente disco "Thank U, Next", mismo que ha tenido gran éxito, al grado de que durante dos semanas ha ocupado el puesto número 1 en la lista de 200 álbumes de Billboard.

La cantante ha aprovechado su cuenta de Instagram para postear los ogros que está obteniendo su nuevo disco así como el haber colocado tres sencillos en la lista Hot 100 de Billboard.

Otros de los temas que ha compartido la cantante de 25 años es la polémica que desató la falta de ortografía en su tatuaje japonés, sin dejar de lado la ruptura amorosa con Pete Davidson.

En cambio, Selena Gómez anunció su retiro temporal de Instagram en septiembre pasado, solo unas semanas antes de que fuera ingresada a un clínica psiquiatrica por una "crisis emocional" que sufrió. La intérprete de 26 regresó a su actividad en la red social a mediados de enero y sus posteos han sido mínimos.


