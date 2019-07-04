(semisquare-x3)
Algunas celebridades han demostrado su habilidad para lograr este desafío. (Twitter/@realjstatham)

Un nuevo viral está siendo tendencia en redes sociales. Se trata del #BottleCapChallenge, el cual consiste en lograr desenroscar con una patada giratoria la tapa de una botella.

El reto comenzó el último fin de semana cuando Max Holloway, competidor de la UFC ((Ultimate Fighting Championship), luego de conseguir superar la hazaña, invitó al músico John Mayer a unirse al desafío.

El intérprete de "Edge of Desire" no tardó en aceptar el reto y compartió en sus redes sociales su versión del nuevo challenge. Una vez logrado, retó al actor Jason Statham a superarlo.

Statham, al que próximamente veremos en el spin-off de "The Fast and the Furious" ("Rápidos y furiosos"), se unió al challenge y retó al director de cine Guy Ritchie, quien hasta el momento aún no se une al desafío.

 "Esta cosa llegó a mi por @johnmayer pero rápidamente irá a un par de tipos. Todo tuyo Guy Ritchie y @jmoontasri", escribió el actor junto a un video de su versión de #BottleCapChallenge.

Además de John Mayer y Jason Statham, son muchas las personas que se han unido al #BottleCapChallenge que desde el fin de semana no deja de hacer tendencia en redes sociales.


