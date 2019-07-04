Un nuevo viral está siendo tendencia en redes sociales. Se trata del #BottleCapChallenge, el cual consiste en lograr desenroscar con una patada giratoria la tapa de una botella.
Be curious my friends! #challengeaccepted #bottlecapchallenge Passing this on to our guy @JohnMayer …. hey John if you can’t complete this challenge @erlsn and I decided you have to come to Hawaii after your tour and kick it with us until you complete it! ?????? ????? ?? pic.twitter.com/gLWn0dpOzV— Max Holloway (@BlessedMMA) 28 de junio de 2019
#Repost @johnmayer First @erlsn.acr did it. Then @blessedmma followed soon after and challenged me in his caption. I now challenge @jasonstatham. #bottlecapchallenge pic.twitter.com/06GQlsw2WH— John Mayer USA (@JohnMayerUSA) 29 de junio de 2019
"#bottlecapchallenge #challengeaccepted This thing landed on my head from @johnmayer but will quickly go to a couple of fellas we’ve seen do push ups badly. All yours Guy Ritchie and @jmoontasri" | https://t.co/J1X9XWKxHl pic.twitter.com/RT16VahcMv— Jason Statham (@realjstatham) 1 de julio de 2019
