Tras conocer las pruebas que se hizo la semana pasada, la ex Miss Universo Dayanara Torres anunció que el cáncer que padece no se está propagando al resto de su cuerpo, pero comenzaría hoy su tratamiento de radiación.
GRACIAS??THANKS ??SALAMAT ?? No Me Suelten!!! I wanted to take a moment to tell you all THANK YOU for all your Prayers, your Love & Support at this very difficult time in my Life. I can assure you that your Prayers have been heard & they have reached me. ?? You guys recommended me to watch a documentary called: "Heal" in @netflix it talks about the phenomena called "entanglement" and proves how so many prayers have reached me, even when I'm miles & miles away from you... Because we are all connected... it works. ?? & Im so Happy to give you some good news... last week's tests show that my cancer is not spreading & is not reaching any of my organs!!! Tomorrow, Friday I start my first radiation ?? treatment. I might get a bit weak & some muscular pains but I'm asking you... ???? Keep Praying, keep having me in your Prayers. I am forever Grateful to all of you and the mountains you all are being able to move for me... With All of My Heart & Soul... THANK YOU???? . #ThePowerOfPrayer #Prayer #Grateful #ElPoderDeLaOracion #Rezar #Orar #ConMuchaFe #Fe #Guerrera #Sana #Entanglement #NoMeSuelten ????
