GRACIAS??THANKS ??SALAMAT ?? No Me Suelten!!! I wanted to take a moment to tell you all THANK YOU for all your Prayers, your Love & Support at this very difficult time in my Life. I can assure you that your Prayers have been heard & they have reached me. ?? You guys recommended me to watch a documentary called: "Heal" in @netflix it talks about the phenomena called "entanglement" and proves how so many prayers have reached me, even when I'm miles & miles away from you... Because we are all connected... it works. ?? & Im so Happy to give you some good news... last week's tests show that my cancer is not spreading & is not reaching any of my organs!!! Tomorrow, Friday I start my first radiation ?? treatment. I might get a bit weak & some muscular pains but I'm asking you... ???? Keep Praying, keep having me in your Prayers. I am forever Grateful to all of you and the mountains you all are being able to move for me... With All of My Heart & Soul... THANK YOU???? . #ThePowerOfPrayer #Prayer #Grateful #ElPoderDeLaOracion #Rezar #Orar #ConMuchaFe #Fe #Guerrera #Sana #Entanglement #NoMeSuelten ????