Dayanara Torres. (GFR Media)

Tras conocer las pruebas que se hizo la semana pasada, la ex Miss Universo Dayanara Torres anunció que el cáncer que padece no se está propagando al resto de su cuerpo, pero comenzaría hoy su tratamiento de radiación.

"¡Y estoy tan feliz de darte una buena noticia... las pruebas de la semana pasada muestran que mi cáncer no se está propagando y no llega a ninguno de mis órganos! Mañana, viernes, comienzo mi primer tratamiento de radiación. Puede que me debilite un poco y tenga algunos dolores musculares", escribió en Instagram. 

Aprovechó la oportunidad para dar las gracias por todo el apoyo que ha recibido. 

"Quería tomarme un momento para decirles GRACIAS por todas sus oraciones, su amor y apoyo en este momento tan difícil en mi vida. Les puedo asegurar que sus oraciones han sido escuchadas y que me han llegado. Sigue orando, sigue teniéndome en tus oraciones. Estoy siempre agradecida con todos ustedes y con las montañas que todos ustedes pueden mover por mí... Con todo mi corazón y mi alma... GRACIAS", resaltó Dayanara.

La semana pasada inició en un hospital en Los Ángeles, California, sus dos primeras terapias como parte del tratamiento para combatir el melanoma que le fue diagnosticado.

En una primera intervención quirúrgica, la ganadora de la competencia de “Mira quién baila” 2017 tuvo una herida de nueve puntos, y en una segunda cirugía, quedó con 77 puntos detrás de la pierna, desde la pantorrilla hasta más arriba del muslo. 


