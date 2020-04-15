La actriz se esfuerza por mantener el optimismo y se desahoga con la escritura. (AP)

Para la actriz Drew Barrymore no ha sido fácil asimilar los retos que impone estar en cuarentena, cuidando a sus dos hijas pequeñas y manejando sus negocios.

En una entrevista en Today's Savannah Guthrie, la artista confesó que la primera semana de este periodo de aislamiento estuvo “paralizada”, sin querer volcar su atención en las redes sociales, mientras buscaba la manera de mantener entretenidas a sus hijas Olive (7) y Frankie (5).

Barrymore contó que buscó establecer una rutina para las niñas, que incluía diferentes tipos de entretenimiento y cuando sentía que la estaba dominando todo se fue al piso porque comenzó a asistirlas con las tareas de la escuela.

"Lloré todo el tiempo", confesó la actriz. "No pensaba que tenía que apreciar a los maestros todavía más", agregó.

En momentos de temor e incertidumbre, Barrymore encontró un respiro en la quietud de la escritura.

"Encuentras la manera (de lidiar). Somos resilientes", afirmó.


