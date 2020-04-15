Para la actriz Drew Barrymore no ha sido fácil asimilar los retos que impone estar en cuarentena, cuidando a sus dos hijas pequeñas y manejando sus negocios.
View this post on Instagram
Thank you @zannarassi for asking me and @flowerbeauty to be a part of this! Thank you @savannahguthrie and @todayshow for helping us get the word out about #TheBeautyUnited - providing crucial PPE to hotspot areas. Help us reach our goal! Link in bio to learn more about this program I am proud to be a part of. @TheBeautyUnited #FrontLineRespondersFund
💬Ver 0 comentarios