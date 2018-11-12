Cada año, los People's Choice Awards le dan la oportunidad al público de reconocer a los más destacados en la música y el cine. La edición 2018 de los premios se realizó el domingo en California y la cinta "Avengers: Infinity War" y la rapera Nicki Minaj fueron las grandes triunfadoras.

Las películas "Black Panther", la serie "This Is Us" y los cantantes Taylor Swift y Ed Sheran llegaron a la gala con la mayor cantidad de nominaciones, pero en el estrado del Baker Hanger de Santa Mónica, California, destacaron otros.

Lista completa de ganadores:

Los People's Choice Awards 2018 tuvieron 43 categorías y los ganadores de cada una de ellas fueron seleccionados mediante la votación del público. Estos fueron los trofeos anunciados en la ceremonia televisada:

CATEGORÍAS DE CINE

Película del 2018

Avengers: Infinity War (GANADORA)

Black Panther

Incredibles 2

Fifty Shades Freed

A Quiet Place

Actor 2018

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther (GANADOR)

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War

Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Nick Robinson, Love, Simon

Película de Acción 2018

Avengers: Infinity War (GANADOR)

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Ocean's 8

Comedia del 2018

The Spy Who Dumped Me (GANADOR)

Love, Simon

Blockers

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Crazy Rich Asians

Estrella de acción 2018

Danai Gurira, Black Panther (GANADORA)

Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther

Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Actriz 2018

Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War (GANADORA)

Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8

Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8

Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again

Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

CATEGORÍAS MUSICALES

Tour del 2018

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour (GANADOR)

Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour

Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour

Katy Perry, Witness Tour

Super Junior, Super Show 7

Álbum del 2018

Nicki Minaj, Queen (GANADORA)

Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy

Camila Cabello, Camila

Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes

Ariana Grande, Sweetener

Artista country 2018

Blake Shelton (GANADOR)

Thomas Rhett

Luke Bryan

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

Artista femenina 2018

Nicki Minaj (GANADORA)

Taylor Swift

Cardi B

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Grupo del 2018

Twenty One Pilots

Panic! At the Disco

5 Seconds of Summer

BTS

Super Junior

CATEGORÍA SOCIAL

Influencer de belleza 2018

James Charles (GANADOR)

NIKKIETUTORIALS

Bretman Rock

Brooklyn and Bailey

Jackie Aina

Animal Star

Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund (GANADOR)

Lil Bub

Gone to the Snow Dogs

Cole & Marmalade

April the Giraffe

Actor de comedia

Kevin Hart (GANADOR)

Tiffany Haddish

Ali Wong

Marlon Wayans

Amy Schumer

CATEGORÍA DE TV

Talk Show nocturno del 2018

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (GANADOR)

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Show del 2018

Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (GANADOR)

This Is Us

Grey's Anatomy

The Big Bang Theory

13 Reasons Why

Estrella femenina de TV

Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments (GANADORA)

Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Camila Mendes, Riverdale

Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder

Estrella masculina de TV

Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (GANADOR)

Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Reality 2018

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (GANADOR)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Queer Eye

Chrisley Knows Best

Vanderpump Rules

Show de competencia 2018

The Voice (GANADOR)

Ellen's Game of Games

Big Brother

RuPaul's Drag Race

America's Got Talent

PREMIOS ESPECIALES:

People's Icon Award

Melissa McCarthy.

Fashion Icon Award

Victoria Beckham.

People’s Champion Award

Bryan Stevenson.

Sobre los presentadores

Fueron 25 los presentadores de los People's Choice Awards 2018 entre los que destacaron Amber Valletta, Busy Philipps, Camila Mendes, Christina Hendricks, John C. Reilly, Terry Crews y Will Ferrell, entre otros.