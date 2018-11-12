Cada año, los People's Choice Awards le dan la oportunidad al público de reconocer a los más destacados en la música y el cine. La edición 2018 de los premios se realizó el domingo en California y la cinta "Avengers: Infinity War" y la rapera Nicki Minaj fueron las grandes triunfadoras.
Las películas "Black Panther", la serie "This Is Us" y los cantantes Taylor Swift y Ed Sheran llegaron a la gala con la mayor cantidad de nominaciones, pero en el estrado del Baker Hanger de Santa Mónica, California, destacaron otros.
Lista completa de ganadores:
Los People's Choice Awards 2018 tuvieron 43 categorías y los ganadores de cada una de ellas fueron seleccionados mediante la votación del público. Estos fueron los trofeos anunciados en la ceremonia televisada:
CATEGORÍAS DE CINE
Película del 2018
Avengers: Infinity War (GANADORA)
Black Panther
Incredibles 2
Fifty Shades Freed
A Quiet Place
Actor 2018
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther (GANADOR)
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity War
Robert Downey Jr., Avengers: Infinity War
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Nick Robinson, Love, Simon
Película de Acción 2018
Avengers: Infinity War (GANADOR)
Black Panther
Deadpool 2
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Ocean's 8
Comedia del 2018
The Spy Who Dumped Me (GANADOR)
Love, Simon
Blockers
Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Crazy Rich Asians
Estrella de acción 2018
Danai Gurira, Black Panther (GANADORA)
Chris Hemsworth, Avengers: Infinity Wars
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2
Chadwick Boseman, Black Panther
Chris Pratt, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
Actriz 2018
Scarlett Johansson, Avengers: Infinity War (GANADORA)
Sandra Bullock, Ocean's 8
Anne Hathaway, Ocean's 8
Lily James, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again
Bryce Dallas Howard, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
CATEGORÍAS MUSICALES
Tour del 2018
Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour (GANADOR)
Beyoncé & Jay Z, On the Run II Tour
Britney Spears, Piece of Me Tour
Katy Perry, Witness Tour
Super Junior, Super Show 7
Álbum del 2018
Nicki Minaj, Queen (GANADORA)
Cardi B, Invasion of Privacy
Camila Cabello, Camila
Shawn Mendes, Shawn Mendes
Ariana Grande, Sweetener
Artista country 2018
Blake Shelton (GANADOR)
Thomas Rhett
Luke Bryan
Carrie Underwood
Keith Urban
Artista femenina 2018
Nicki Minaj (GANADORA)
Taylor Swift
Cardi B
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Grupo del 2018
Panic! At the Disco
5 Seconds of Summer
BTS
Super Junior
CATEGORÍA SOCIAL
Influencer de belleza 2018
James Charles (GANADOR)
NIKKIETUTORIALS
Bretman Rock
Brooklyn and Bailey
Jackie Aina
Animal Star
Crusoe the Celebrity Dachshund (GANADOR)
Lil Bub
Gone to the Snow Dogs
Cole & Marmalade
April the Giraffe
Actor de comedia
Kevin Hart (GANADOR)
Tiffany Haddish
Ali Wong
Marlon Wayans
Amy Schumer
CATEGORÍA DE TV
Talk Show nocturno del 2018
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (GANADOR)
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Show del 2018
Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (GANADOR)
This Is Us
Grey's Anatomy
The Big Bang Theory
13 Reasons Why
Estrella femenina de TV
Katherine McNamara, Shadowhunters: The Moral Instruments (GANADORA)
Ellen Pompeo, Grey's Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Camila Mendes, Riverdale
Viola Davis, How to Get Away With Murder
Estrella masculina de TV
Harry Shum Jr., Shadowhunters: The Mortal Instruments (GANADOR)
Andrew Lincoln, The Walking Dead
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Justin Chambers, Grey's Anatomy
Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor
Reality 2018
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (GANADOR)
Jersey Shore: Family Vacation
Queer Eye
Chrisley Knows Best
Vanderpump Rules
Show de competencia 2018
The Voice (GANADOR)
Ellen's Game of Games
Big Brother
RuPaul's Drag Race
America's Got Talent
PREMIOS ESPECIALES:
People's Icon Award
Melissa McCarthy.
Fashion Icon Award
Victoria Beckham.
People’s Champion Award
Bryan Stevenson.
Sobre los presentadores
Fueron 25 los presentadores de los People's Choice Awards 2018 entre los que destacaron Amber Valletta, Busy Philipps, Camila Mendes, Christina Hendricks, John C. Reilly, Terry Crews y Will Ferrell, entre otros.
