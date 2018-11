View this post on Instagram

So sad hearing about the passing of Kitty O'Neil, a legacy to the Wonder Woman family.. At 5 months of age, she lost her hearing due to contracting multiple childhood illnesses. This made her want to achieve more as she went on to pursue sports as well as she learned the piano and cello. Not only was she a brave stunt woman on the original WW series, she broke records on and off set as well. On set she set a high fall record of 127ft by jumping off a hotel Terrace onto an airbag. She’s named the “fastest woman in the world” for driving a three wheeled rocket car going 512 mph on land which still stands today. She also set records on boats and jet skis. You were remarkable, strong, brave, and resilient. Rest In Peace Kitty! ?????? #WomenOfWonder