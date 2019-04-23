Se especula que la cantante podría poner fin a su carrera musical una vez abandone la clínica psiquiátrica a la que acudió voluntariamente en marzo. (GFR Media) (semisquare-x3)
Se especula que la cantante podría poner fin a su carrera musical una vez abandone la clínica psiquiátrica a la que acudió voluntariamente en marzo. (GFR Media)

Acostumbrada a vivir junto a su hermana mayor los vaivenes de la fama, la hermana de Britney Spears no claudica cuando de defenderla se trata. 

La cantante de música country Jamie Lynn salió en defensa de la estrella en medio de su más reciente crisis de salud emocional que la ha llevado a recibir tratamiento en una clínica. Fuentes de medios especializados en farándula de Estados Unidos atribuyen este momento difícil a la gravedad de su padre, quien recientemente estuvo al borde de la muerte, reveló la propia voz de "One More Time". 

Spears incluso canceló el espectáculo que llevaba a cabo en Las Vegas para ocuparse de su progenitor. Poco después fue que trascendió su hospitalización en una clínica para tratar su estado emocional. 

En su cuenta de Instagram, Jamie Lynn advirtió que quienes critican o juzgan a su hermana estarán fuera de su vida. 

"Hace 10 años ¿quién estaba ahí?. Yo he estado aquí mucho antes que nadie más y estaré aquí mucho después. Amo a mi hermana con todo lo que tengo", lee parte de la afirmación que acompañó con un vídeo en el que Britney, rodeada de paparazzis, recibe comentarios hirientes tales como el de una mujer que grita: "Nadie te quiere en este vecindario". 

A ella se refirió la menor de los Spears al indicar: "No acudan a mí o a los que más quiero".

La Princesa del Pop fue fotografiada el domingo cuando salió del hotel Montage en Beverly Hills acompañada de su novio, Sam Asghari. En las imágenes se observa con aspecto desaliñado. 


