Tras ofrecer disculpas al clan Kardashian-Jenner, la modelo estadounidense Jordyn Woods asegura que estaba borracha y no era consiciente cuando besó al jugador de la NBA, Tristan Thompson, cuando éste era aún pareja de la socialité Khloé Kardashian, reveló una fuente allegada a la modelo de 21 años a TMZ.

Según la información publicada por el sitio especializado en celebridades, Woods está buscando el perdón de Kylie Jenner, quien fuera su mejor amiga, y de la propia Khloé, que tras enterarse de la infidelidad de su pareja decidió romper la relación, a pesar de tener una hija en común.

Ella está implorando a Kylie por el perdón … también a Khloé. Ella admite que tomó una decisión estúpida y está culpando al alcohol”, dijo la fuente a TMZ. 

El informante comentó que Woods asegura que tomó demasiado esa noche, que no se acuerda cuando llegó a la fiesta donde estaba Tristan, y tampoco de lo que pasó ahí. 

"Jordyn comenzó a llorar cuando le contaron lo que hizo", destaca el informante al sitio especializado. 

Y es que de acuerdo a TMZ y otros medios especializados en celebridades, la semana pasada Khloé Kardashian rompió su relación con el jugador de baloncesto luego de que se enteró que su pareja se besó con Woods durante una fiesta.

La socialité ya no estuvo dispuesta a soportar las infidelidades del padre de su hija True.

Y es que en abril pasado, la prensa de espectáculos dio a conocer unos vídeos donde aparece el jugador de los Cavaliers de Cleveland en situaciones comprometedoras con otras mujeres, cuando Khloé ya estaba embarazada.

En el primer vídeo se ve al jugador de baloncesto salir y entrar de un hotel en nueva York acompañado de una mujer.

TSR STAFF: Myeisha E.! @myeisha.essex ________________________________________ #Roommates, there's more!!!! ________________________________________ So earlier today, video of Tristan at a NYC club leaked and you can see a girl all up in his grill. Well, #Roomies THE TEA RUNNETH OVER!!! We have exclusive footage of the two of them leaving the DAY party (where you saw her all up in his face) together and arriving back to his team HOTEL around 8:30pm on April 7th. He got there wearing a black Supreme jacket, and FOUR hours later, the pair reemerge from the hotel with Tristan changing his outfit for the next event. _______________________________________ Then they hopped into the same SUV and headed to Soho House (for the night party) in the Meatpacking district, which is a member's only club with strict cellphone policy. Then at 5am, they returned to his hotel together AGAIN and he even held the door open for her like a gentleman. _______________________________________ The next day (April 8th), she was seen again leaving the hotel (while Tristan stayed behind in the hotel) around 8pm still wearing her exact same outfit as the night before. Sis even had an overnight bag in hand! ??: Splash News #TSRExclusive

En un segundo vídeo, publicado por TMZ  y grabado en octubre del 2017, se ve a Tristan muy feliz acompañado de dos mujeres en un bar de Washington, y besa a una de ellas. 

Tras la revelación de los vídeos, Khloé Kardashian dio a luz a la pequeña True el 12 de abril del 2018.


