Justin Bieber se ha expresado abiertamente acerca de sus problemas emocionales, para los cuales ha buscado ayuda profesional (Archivo/AP).

El cantante Justin Bieber decidió continuar despejando dudas sobre sus sentimientos hacia su esposa, la modelo, Hailey Bieber.

Esta vez, el artista optó por publicar en su cuenta de Instagram un poema dedicado a su compañera, con quien secretamente contrajo matrimonio en septiembre del año pasado.

"La luz del sol cae en el abismo, al igual que yo caigo entre tus labios. Las olas rompen en la orilla. Mi amor por ti crece cada vez más. El sonido de los grillos es una verdadera meditación. Pienso en ti, la más grande creación de Dios. Mientras caigo en esta maravillosa dicha reflexiono sobre cómo tú eres mi única ALMA GEMELA", lee el primer verso.

"Se vuelve más oscuro cada vez. Una brisa escalofriante me abraza. El olor fresco de la camomila viene del jardín. Mi vida es una película que los dos protagonizamos. Hablando de estrellas, empiezo a ver algunas. Iluminan el cielo, y me recuerdan a mi libertad. Cómo de grande y de vasto es el mundo a nuestro alrededor. Tan agradecidos por Dios, estábamos perdidos pero él nos encontró. Así que escribo el poema con él siempre en mi mente", continuó Bieber, quien acompañó su escrito con una imagen de su esposa posando frente a la Torre Eiffel en París. 

Sunlight falls into the Abyss Just like i fall into your lips Waves crash onto the shore My love for you grows more and more Sound of the crickets a true meditation I think about you, Gods greatest creation. As i fall into this blissful state I ponder on how you’re my one true SOULMATE Its getting dark to dark to see A chilling breeze embraces me The smell of camomile fresh from the garden My life is a movie that both of us star in. Speaking of stars I’m starting to see some They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom How big and how vast our world is around us So grateful for god we were lost but he found us So i write the poem with him always in mind Things all around us Just get better with time. I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!

Bieber dijo que con la publicación deseaba "honrar" a su pareja. 

La unión entre el cantante y la modelo ha sido criticada por algunos de sus seguidores quienes incluso han dejado mensajes en la cuenta de Bieber para cuestionar sus sentimientos.

"¡No estás enamorado de Hailey! Solo te casaste con ella para regresar con SG, además, Hailey duerme con hombres como Shawn Mendes por fama y es racista", escribió el usuario @jaileyisajokeen el perfil de Bieber, refiriéndose a Selena Gómez, expareja de Bieber.

Ty Callis es el propietario de la cuenta "Jailey is a joke", que alude al nombre con el que algunos llaman a la pareja conformada por Justin y Hailey, y señala que ese romance es una broma. 

Pero Bieber no se quedó callado y respondió: "Eres inmaduro, el hecho de que tengas una cuenta dedicada a insultar a mi esposa y a mí es absolutamente absurdo. ¿Por qué le dedicaría toda mi vida a alguien en matrimonio para regresar con mi ex? Cualquiera que crea esto es mezquino o tiene menos de 10 años, porque una persona lógica no habla o piensa de esta forma. Deberías estar avergonzado de ti mismo, en serio", dijo el canadiense. 

Además, le pidió a quienes lo quieren que tomaran una foto a su publicación y la compartieran por todas partes, para que la gente deje de enviarles mensajes como ese a él y a Hailey.

Sobre su ex, Bieber dijo: "Absolutamente amé y quiero a Selena, ella siempre tendrá un lugar en mi corazón, pero estoy sumamente enamorado de mi esposa y ella es absolutamente la mejor cosa que me ha ocurrido, punto".

Recientemente, el intérprete de "Baby" le informó a sus fanáticos que se encontraba atravesando un momento difícil en el plano emocional. 

Más adelante, Bieber notificó que está tomándose un tiempo para trabajar con "problemas profundos" con el propósito de mantener su matrimonio y lograr su deseo de ser padre. 

So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I’ve toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health. I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable.... the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. ?? but I will come with a vengeance believe that.. (grammar and punctuation will be terrible pretend it’s a text where u just don’t care).

