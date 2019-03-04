El cantante Justin Timberlake aprovechó el cumpleaños de su esposa, la actriz Jessica Biel, para recordarle lo importante que es ella en su vida.
My partner in this thang called life... you are the most wonderful human I have ever met. You make me smile, laugh, and love life more than I knew I could. I cherish every moment with you and can’t wait to spend so many more years doing the same... but, new. Happy Birthday, you GOD OF ALL SMOKE SHOWS!! Love, Your Huz
