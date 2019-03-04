La pareja de artistas se casó en 2012. (GFR Media) (semisquare-x3)
La pareja de artistas se casó en 2012. (GFR Media)

El cantante Justin Timberlake aprovechó el cumpleaños de su esposa, la actriz Jessica Biel, para recordarle lo importante que es ella en su vida.

"Me haces reír, me haces sonreír. Me haces amar. Me haces querer ser mejor. Hablando de eso, nada es mejor que tú... Ahora sé que es mejor ser suertudo que bueno. Pregúntame quién es el hombre más suertudo del mundo y te diré que estás viéndolo. Feliz cumpleaños, mi corazón", escribió Timberlake en su cuenta de Instagram. 

El artista publicó, además, cinco fotos junto a su pareja, quien cumplió ayer 37 años.

La pareja se casó en 2012 y, desde entonces, han vivido una historia de amor muy estable. Ambos son padres de Silas. 

Tanto Timberlake como Biel comparten a menudo imágenes de su vida juntos. El mensaje más reciente que le envió la actriz a su marido fue el Día de San Valentín. 

"Celebro esas mejillas y todo lo demás sobre ti, bebé", escribió en una foto donde aparece besando en la mejilla a su esposo.


