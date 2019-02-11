(semisquare-x3)
Katherine Schwarzenegger y el actor Chris Patt llevan más de siete meses de romance. (AP)

A casi un mes de haberse comprometido con el actor Chris Pratt, la escritora estadounidense Katherine Schwarzenegger, hija de Arnold Schwarzenegger está más feliz que nunca por lo que no pierde la oportunidad de presumir en su cuenta de Instagram su anillo de compromiso.

Aunque la intención de la hija mayor de Schwarzenegger era destacar el estreno"The Lego 2", película en la que participa su prometido, lo que realmente llamó la atención fue su anillo de compromiso.

"Tan increíblemente orgullosa de mi increíble, talentoso y trabajador novio todos los días, pero especialmente hoy porque su película, The Lego movie 2, está finalmente fuera...", escribió Katherine en Instagram.

Junto al texto compartió una imagen donde sostiene en su mano izquierda dos figuras de Lego, pero lo que se robó las miradas de sus seguidores fue su anillo de diamantes.

Ella se ve muy feliz de mostrar los personajes de Lego, pero lo primero que salta a la vista es su anillo de compromiso que le dio el actor estadounidense.

El post lleva más de 74,000 me gusta. 

Sus seguidores no tardaron en reaccionar por verla con su preciada joya de compromiso.

"Eres más guapa que cualquier actriz", escribió el usuario colorsstarsinthesky.

"Solo necesito el anillo", posteó el usuario de la cuenta kathwhitten.

"Bonita sonrisa", escribió el usuario armando 594.

"Adorable. Linda. Hermosa. Felicidades", fueron algunos de los comentarios que recibió la futura esposa del actor de "Guardians of the Galaxy".

 Aunque también tuvo detractores, quienes critican al actor Chris Pratt por haberse fijado en la hija del protagonista de "Terminator". 

"Que alguien me explique qué demonios ve Chris en ella", preguntó el usuario de la cuenta nay_b_99.

"La gente feliz no necesita diamantes de sangre o presumir", comentó la usuaria yamilagalindez.

La pareja confirmó su relación amorosa en julio pasado.

Para Pratt sería su segundo matrimonio, ya que estuvo casado con la actriz Anna Faris de 2009 a 2018, con quien tuvo a su hijo Jack, de seis años. 

Hasta el momento, la pareja no ha anunciado la fecha de la boda, ni dónde se realizará.

Katherine es hija del actor y exgobernador de California Arnold Schwarzenegger y de la periodista Maria Shriver.


