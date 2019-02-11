A casi un mes de haberse comprometido con el actor Chris Pratt, la escritora estadounidense Katherine Schwarzenegger, hija de Arnold Schwarzenegger está más feliz que nunca por lo que no pierde la oportunidad de presumir en su cuenta de Instagram su anillo de compromiso.
So incredibly proud of my amazing, talented and hardworking fiancé everyday, but especially today because his movie, THE LEGO MOVIE 2, IS FINALLY OUT! These special little characters (that were played with every morning and night) Emmet and Rex are voiced by my love, and he did such a great job! Head to the theater tonight with your friends, family, kids or even with your pup! It’s so much fun and all about the power friendship! Yayyyyy LEGO ! ??????
