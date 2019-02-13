(semisquare-x3)
Robbie Williams y su esposa Ayda Field Williams recurrieron a un vientre subrogado para tener a su tercer hijo. (AP)

La esposa del cantante británico Robbie Williams, Ayda Field Williams, está causando sensación en Instagam luego de que publicara la primera imagen de su hija menor Colette, que de cariño le dicen Coco, que nació en septiembre pasado a través de un vientre subrogado. 

“Teddy y Charlie le dan una ayuda a Coco”, posteó en su cuenta la esposa del cantante de 45 años. 

Los menores aparecen de espaldas, ya que Ayda acostumbra a tomar así las fotos de sus hijos para resguardar su identidad.

En la foto, en formato de vídeo, se ve a la pequeña Coco dentro de una piscina, montada en un salvavidas de color rosa.

Junto a ella están sus hermanos mayores cuidándola y consintiéndola como se merece la menor de la familia Williams.

La imagen lleva más de 175,000 reproducciones.

Los seguidores de Ayda enseguida comentaron sobre la tierna y emotiva imagen de sus tres hijos, Teddy, Charlie y Coco.

"Linda foto. Hermosos. Felicidades por tu hermosa familia. Tan dulce. Qué hermosa imagen", fueron algunos de los comentarios que se publicaron en Instragram.

Fue el pasado 7 de septiembre que Ayda compartió en Instagram la noticia de que había nacido Coco.

"Bienvenido al mundo, Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams! Ha sido un camino muy largo y difícil para llegar hasta aquí", escribió la esposa del canante. 

Junto al texto, publicó una fotografía en blanco y negro de la mano de los cuatro integrantes de la familia Williams.

La imagen tuvo más de 128,000 me gusta.

I spy with my little eye an extra little hand ?? So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!! ???? It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low. Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this beautiful baby girl in our lives and so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible. As with Teddy and Charlie, we ask that you respect Coco’s privacy and allow us to grow into our new team of 5! #TeamWilliams

Una publicación compartida de Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) el


