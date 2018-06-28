Paris y Prince Jackson, hijos del "Rey del Pop", dedicaron unos emotivos mensajes a la memoria de su abuelo, Joseph Jackson, quien murió el miércoles tras padecer cáncer de páncreas.

Joe Jackson murió a los 89 años en una clínica de Los Ángeles, California y una de las personas que estuvo con él en las últimas semanas fue Paris, quien le dedicó un emotivo mensaje a su abuelo.

La primera en enviar unas palabras a su fallecido abuelo fue Paris, la joven de 20 años recurrió a su cuenta de Instagram para despedirse de su él, a quien reconoció como un verdadero patriarca y agradeció todo lo que hizo por formar las carreras de los Jackson.

"Pasar esos últimos momentos contigo lo fue todo, poder decirte todo lo que necesitaba decirte antes de decir adiós fue una gran bendición. Todos los que vinieron a visitarte vinieron con amor, respeto y mucho orgullo en sus corazones por ti", escribió Paris, la hija del fallecido cantante Michael Jackson.

"Orgullosos de ti, orgullosos de ser tus hijos, nietos y bisnietos. Orgullosos de tener tu fuerza y compartir la dinastía que pasaste creando tu vida, y orgulloso de ser un Jackson. Tú eres el primer verdadero Jackson, la leyenda que lo comenzó todo", asegura Paris, quien junto al mensaje publicó una fotografía donde aparece tomando la mano de su abuelo, mientras estuvo en el hospital.

La primogénita del "Rey del Pop" reconoció que Joe es uno de los patriarcas más grandes que haya existido.

"Eres el hombre más fuerte que he conocido. Tu legado pasará a la historia, igual que tú, como uno de los mayores patriarcas que han existido".

Recordó anécdotas que le contaba su padre, así como los últimos momentos que pasó con su abuelo, y la oportunidad que tuvo de despedirse de él.

"Apreciaré cada momento contigo hasta el día de mi muerte, especialmente nuestros últimos momentos... Te hice prometerme que vendrías a visitarme, aceptaste y espero que cumplas", destaca parte del mensaje de Paris.

Orgullosa de su abuelo y de la familia que logró formar, la joven que repara en elogios hacia Joe.

"Y te he prometido que seguiremos contando tu historia una y otra vez para que nunca te olviden. Mis bisnietos sabrán quién es Joseph Jackson. Te amo demasiado abuelo, tanto que las palabras no pueden describir. Tengo una inmensa gratitud por ti, y siempre lo haré. Todos nos sentimos así. Gracias por todo, de verdad. Descansar en paz y pasa al otro lado".

"Te veré en mis sueños muy pronto", concluye el emotivo mensaje que escribió Paris para despedirse de su abuelo.

Haciendo eco de las palabras de su hermana, Prince, el primogénito de Michael también quiso despedirse de su abuelo a través de las redes sociales.

"Este hombre es y siempre será un ejemplo de dedicación y fuerza de voluntad. No eligió el camino más sencillo, sino el que era mejor para su familia. Me enseñaste a sentirme orgulloso de ser un Jackson y lo que realmente implica mi apellido", destaca en el post.

"Me enseñaste la importancia de la constancia en los momentos adversos y, sobre todo, me mostraste lo que es la fuerza y la valentía. No ha habido ni habrá otro como tú. Vuela libre. Hasta que nos veamos de nuevo", finaliza el mensaje de Prince, quien actualmente tiene 21 años.

Prince publicó junto al mensaje una fotografía donde aparece con su abuelo, los dos se los ve muy felices, junto a otras personas.

This man is and always will be an example of sheer willpower and dedication. He didn’t choose the path that was the easiest but he choose the path that was best for his family. You taught me to take pride in the Jackson name and what it really means, you taught me dedication in the face of adversity and most of all you showed me strength and fearlessness. There is and never will be someone like you. Fly free and until we meet again The Hawk. Una publicación compartida por Prince Jackson (@princejackson) el 27 de Jun de 2018 a las 11:56 PDT





