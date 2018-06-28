Paris y Prince Jackson, hijos del "Rey del Pop", dedicaron unos emotivos mensajes a la memoria de su abuelo, Joseph Jackson, quien murió el miércoles tras padecer cáncer de páncreas.
Joe Jackson murió a los 89 años en una clínica de Los Ángeles, California y una de las personas que estuvo con él en las últimas semanas fue Paris, quien le dedicó un emotivo mensaje a su abuelo.
La primera en enviar unas palabras a su fallecido abuelo fue Paris, la joven de 20 años recurrió a su cuenta de Instagram para despedirse de su él, a quien reconoció como un verdadero patriarca y agradeció todo lo que hizo por formar las carreras de los Jackson.
"Pasar esos últimos momentos contigo lo fue todo, poder decirte todo lo que necesitaba decirte antes de decir adiós fue una gran bendición. Todos los que vinieron a visitarte vinieron con amor, respeto y mucho orgullo en sus corazones por ti", escribió Paris, la hija del fallecido cantante Michael Jackson.
"Orgullosos de ti, orgullosos de ser tus hijos, nietos y bisnietos. Orgullosos de tener tu fuerza y compartir la dinastía que pasaste creando tu vida, y orgulloso de ser un Jackson. Tú eres el primer verdadero Jackson, la leyenda que lo comenzó todo", asegura Paris, quien junto al mensaje publicó una fotografía donde aparece tomando la mano de su abuelo, mientras estuvo en el hospital.
RIP The HAWK. Joseph Jackson. spending those last few moments with you were everything. being able to tell you everything i needed to tell you before saying goodbye was such a blessing. everyone that came to visit you, came with love, respect, and so much pride in their hearts for you. proud of you, proud to be your children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, proud to have your strength and share the dynasty you spent your life creating, and proud to be a jackson. you are the first true jackson. the legend that started it all. none of us would be anywhere near where we’re at if it weren’t for you. you are the strongest man i know. your life’s work will go down in history, as will you, to be known as one of the greatest patriarchs to ever live. i will cherish every moment with you til the day i die, especially our last moments. being able to hold your hand, lay with you and cuddle you, give you kisses all over your cheeks and forehead, meant more to me than you’ll ever know. quoting advice you gave me when i was a little kid and seeing your eyes light up, sharing stories my dad used to tell me about you, telling a joke and hearing you laugh for the last time.. my heart is full knowing we left each other in that way. i made you promise me you’ll come visit me. you agreed and i’m going to hold you to it. and i promised you that we will keep telling your story, over and over. to never be forgotten. my great grandchildren will know who joseph jackson is. i love you grandpa. so so so much that words can’t describe. i have immense gratitude for you, and always will. we all feel that way. thank you for everything. truly. rest in peace and transition. i’ll see you in my dreams very very soon.
La primogénita del "Rey del Pop" reconoció que Joe es uno de los patriarcas más grandes que haya existido.
"Eres el hombre más fuerte que he conocido. Tu legado pasará a la historia, igual que tú, como uno de los mayores patriarcas que han existido".
Recordó anécdotas que le contaba su padre, así como los últimos momentos que pasó con su abuelo, y la oportunidad que tuvo de despedirse de él.
"Apreciaré cada momento contigo hasta el día de mi muerte, especialmente nuestros últimos momentos... Te hice prometerme que vendrías a visitarme, aceptaste y espero que cumplas", destaca parte del mensaje de Paris.
Orgullosa de su abuelo y de la familia que logró formar, la joven que repara en elogios hacia Joe.
"Y te he prometido que seguiremos contando tu historia una y otra vez para que nunca te olviden. Mis bisnietos sabrán quién es Joseph Jackson. Te amo demasiado abuelo, tanto que las palabras no pueden describir. Tengo una inmensa gratitud por ti, y siempre lo haré. Todos nos sentimos así. Gracias por todo, de verdad. Descansar en paz y pasa al otro lado".
"Te veré en mis sueños muy pronto", concluye el emotivo mensaje que escribió Paris para despedirse de su abuelo.
Haciendo eco de las palabras de su hermana, Prince, el primogénito de Michael también quiso despedirse de su abuelo a través de las redes sociales.
"Este hombre es y siempre será un ejemplo de dedicación y fuerza de voluntad. No eligió el camino más sencillo, sino el que era mejor para su familia. Me enseñaste a sentirme orgulloso de ser un Jackson y lo que realmente implica mi apellido", destaca en el post.
"Me enseñaste la importancia de la constancia en los momentos adversos y, sobre todo, me mostraste lo que es la fuerza y la valentía. No ha habido ni habrá otro como tú. Vuela libre. Hasta que nos veamos de nuevo", finaliza el mensaje de Prince, quien actualmente tiene 21 años.
Prince publicó junto al mensaje una fotografía donde aparece con su abuelo, los dos se los ve muy felices, junto a otras personas.
This man is and always will be an example of sheer willpower and dedication. He didn’t choose the path that was the easiest but he choose the path that was best for his family. You taught me to take pride in the Jackson name and what it really means, you taught me dedication in the face of adversity and most of all you showed me strength and fearlessness. There is and never will be someone like you. Fly free and until we meet again The Hawk.
