Esta es la lista de nominados a los premios Emmy

LOS ÁNGELES — “The Pitt” es la serie con más nominaciones a los próximos Premios Emmy, y numerosos actores que interpretan a médicos en esta serie dramática han conseguido nominaciones.

“Hacks”, otra serie de HBO, fue la segunda con más nominaciones cuando se dieron a conocer las nominaciones a los Emmy el miércoles en Los Ángeles.

El martes, la NBC anunció que Mariska Hargitay, protagonista de “Law and Order”, presentará la ceremonia del 14 de septiembre.

Esta imagen, difundida por HBO, muestra a Jean Smart en una escena de «Hacks». (HBO vía AP)

Aquí la lista completa:

Serie dramática

“The Diplomat”; “The Gilded Age”; “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”; “Paradise”; “The Pitt”; “Pluribus”; “Slow Horses”; “Your Friends & Neighbors”.

Serie de comedia

“Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”; “Nobody Wants This”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Shrinking”; “Widow’s Bay”.

Serie limitada, serie antológica o película

PUBLICIDAD

“All Her Fault”; “The Beast in Me”; “Beef”; “DTF St. Louis”; “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”.

Actor de series dramáticas

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Mark Ruffalo, “Task”; Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”; Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”.

Actriz de series dramáticas

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”; Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”; Zendaya, “Euphoria”.

Actor secundario en una serie dramática

Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”; Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”; Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”; Tom Pelphrey, “Task”; Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”.

Actriz secundaria en una serie dramática

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”; Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”; Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”; Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”; Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”; Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”; Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”.

Actor cómico

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”; Steve Carell, “Rooster”; Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”.

Actriz de comedia

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”; Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

Actor secundario en una serie de comedia

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”; Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”; Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”; Michael Urie, “Shrinking”; Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”.

Actriz secundaria en una serie de comedia

Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”; Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”; Megan Stalter, “Hacks”; Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”.

Actor principal en una miniserie, serie antológica o película

PUBLICIDAD

Riz Ahmed, “Bait”; Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”; Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”; Oscar Isaac, “Beef”; Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”.

Actriz protagonista en una serie antológica o una película

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”; Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”; Carey Mulligan, “Beef”; Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”; Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”.

Actor secundario en una serie antológica o una película

Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis”; Richard Gadd, “Half Man”; David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”; Richard Jenkins, “DTF St. Louis”; Charles Melton, “Beef”; Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning”.

Actriz secundaria en una serie antológica o una película

Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”; Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault”; Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”; Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”; Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef”; Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”.

Programa de entrevistas

“The Daily Show”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”; “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”; “Saturday Night Live”.

Concurso de telerrealidad

“Dancing With the Stars”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Survivor”; “Top Chef”; “The Traitors”.

Presentador destacado de un reality o programa de telerrealidad

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”; Kristen Kist, “Top Chef”; Ariana Madix, “Love Island USA”; Jeff Probst, “Survivor”.

Programa de animación

“Bob’s Burgers”; “Rick y Morty”; “Los Simpson”; “Smiling Friends”; “South Park”; “Star Wars: Visions”.

Una película para televisión excepcional

“Head of State”; “Missing You, Missing Me”; “People We Meet on Vacation”; “Remarkably Bright Creatures”; “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War”.

PUBLICIDAD

Serie de variedades con guion

“Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…“; “The Muppet Show”; “Nikki Glaser: Good Girl”; “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — Último concierto"; “Wicked: One Wonderful Night”.

Especial de variedades en directo

El espectáculo del medio tiempo de la Super Bowl LX de Apple Music, protagonizado por Bad Bunny; la 83.ª edición de los Globos de Oro; la 68.ª edición de los premios Grammy; los Óscar; y la 78.ª edición de los premios Tony.

1 / 34 | Fotos: Bad Bunny lleva una fiesta latina al Super Bowl con una actuación histórica. Bad Bunny, vestido de blanco y con guantes y un balón de fútbol sobre el brazo, comenzó el descanso cantando su famoso tema "Tití me preguntó". - Frank Franklin II 1 / 34 Fotos: Bad Bunny lleva una fiesta latina al Super Bowl con una actuación histórica Bad Bunny, vestido de blanco y con guantes y un balón de fútbol sobre el brazo, comenzó el descanso cantando su famoso tema "Tití me preguntó". Frank Franklin II Compartir

Un presentador de concursos excepcional