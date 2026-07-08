Opinión
Magacín
e-Paper
Feriados
Newsletters
Dark mode
GuardadosGuardados
Secciones
prima:Suscriptores
Últimas Noticias
Noticias
Opinión
Negocios
Entretenimiento
Deportes
Magacín
Estilos de Vida
Mundo
Estados Unidos
Ciencia y Ambiente
Gastronomía
De Viaje
Tecnología
Juegos
Lotería
Vídeos
Fotogalerías
English
Podcasts
Horóscopos
Newsletters
Feriados
Edictos
Especiales
8 de julio de 2026
88°Bruma
EntretenimientoFarándula
Suscriptores
Servicio de noticias
Producido externamente por una organización que confiamos cumple con las normas periodísticas.

Esta es la lista de nominados a los premios Emmy

“The Pitt” encabeza las nominaciones a los próximos premios Emmy y el “halftime” de Bad Bunny recibió una mención

8 de julio de 2026 - 1:43 PM

Se adhiere a los criterios deThe Trust Project
Esta imagen difundida por Max muestra a Noah Wyle, a la izquierda, Mackenzie Astin y Rebecca Tilney, a la derecha, en una escena de "The Pitt". (Warrick Page/MAX via AP) (Warrick Page)
Por The Associated Press
Agencia de noticias

LOS ÁNGELES — “The Pitt” es la serie con más nominaciones a los próximos Premios Emmy, y numerosos actores que interpretan a médicos en esta serie dramática han conseguido nominaciones.

“Hacks”, otra serie de HBO, fue la segunda con más nominaciones cuando se dieron a conocer las nominaciones a los Emmy el miércoles en Los Ángeles.

El martes, la NBC anunció que Mariska Hargitay, protagonista de “Law and Order”, presentará la ceremonia del 14 de septiembre.

Esta imagen, difundida por HBO, muestra a Jean Smart en una escena de «Hacks». (HBO vía AP)
Esta imagen, difundida por HBO, muestra a Jean Smart en una escena de «Hacks». (HBO vía AP)

Aquí la lista completa:

Serie dramática

“The Diplomat”; “The Gilded Age”; “A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms”; “Paradise”; “The Pitt”; “Pluribus”; “Slow Horses”; “Your Friends & Neighbors”.

Serie de comedia

“Abbott Elementary”; “The Bear”; “Hacks”; “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”; “Nobody Wants This”; “Only Murders in the Building”; “Shrinking”; “Widow’s Bay”.

Serie limitada, serie antológica o película

“All Her Fault”; “The Beast in Me”; “Beef”; “DTF St. Louis”; “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”.

Actor de series dramáticas

Sterling K. Brown, “Paradise”; Gary Oldman, “Slow Horses”; Mark Ruffalo, “Task”; Rufus Sewell, “The Diplomat”; Noah Wyle, “The Pitt”.

Actriz de series dramáticas

Carrie Coon, “The Gilded Age”; Chase Infiniti, “The Testaments”; Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”; Rhea Seehorn, “Pluribus”; Zendaya, “Euphoria”.

Actor secundario en una serie dramática

Patrick Ball, “The Pitt”; Billy Crudup, “The Morning Show”; Shawn Hatosy, “The Pitt”; Gerran Howell, “The Pitt”; Jack Lowden, “Slow Horses”; Tom Pelphrey, “Task”; Carlos-Manuel Vesga, “Pluribus”.

Actriz secundaria en una serie dramática

Taylor Dearden, “The Pitt”; Fiona Dourif, “The Pitt”; Allison Janney, “The Diplomat”; Katherine LaNasa, “The Pitt”; Sepideh Moafi, “The Pitt”; Julianne Nicholson, “Paradise”; Karolina Wydra, “Pluribus”.

Actor cómico

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, “Wonder Man”; Steve Carell, “Rooster”; Matthew Rhys, “Widow’s Bay”; Jason Segel, “Shrinking”; Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”.

Actriz de comedia

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”; Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”; Elle Fanning, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”; Lisa Kudrow, “The Comeback”; Jean Smart, “Hacks”.

Actor secundario en una serie de comedia

Colman Domingo, “The Four Seasons”; Paul W. Downs, “Hacks”; Harrison Ford, “Shrinking”; Nick Offerman, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”; Stephen Root, “Widow’s Bay”; Michael Urie, “Shrinking”; Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”.

Actriz secundaria en una serie de comedia

Dale Dickey, “Widow’s Bay”; Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”; Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”; Kate O’Flynn, “Widow’s Bay”; Michelle Pfeiffer, “Margo’s Got Money Troubles”; Megan Stalter, “Hacks”; Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”.

Actor principal en una miniserie, serie antológica o película

Riz Ahmed, “Bait”; Jason Bateman, “Black Rabbit”; Charlie Hunnam, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”; Oscar Isaac, “Beef”; Matthew Rhys, “The Beast in Me”.

Actriz protagonista en una serie antológica o una película

Claire Danes, “The Beast in Me”; Sally Field, “Remarkably Bright Creatures”; Carey Mulligan, “Beef”; Sarah Pidgeon, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. and Carolyn Bessette”; Sarah Snook, “All Her Fault”.

Actor secundario en una serie antológica o una película

Jason Bateman, “DTF St. Louis”; Richard Gadd, “Half Man”; David Harbour, “DTF St. Louis”; Richard Jenkins, “DTF St. Louis”; Charles Melton, “Beef”; Nick Offerman, “Death by Lightning”.

Actriz secundaria en una serie antológica o una película

Linda Cardellini, “DTF St. Louis”; Dakota Fanning, “All Her Fault”; Laurie Metcalf, “Monster: The Ed Gein Story”; Joy Sunday, “DTF St. Louis”; Youn Yuh-jung, “Beef”; Constance Zimmer, “Love Story: John F. Kennedy Jr. & Carolyn Bessette”.

Programa de entrevistas

“The Daily Show”; “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”; “Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”; “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”; “Saturday Night Live”.

Concurso de telerrealidad

“Dancing With the Stars”; “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; “Survivor”; “Top Chef”; “The Traitors”.

Presentador destacado de un reality o programa de telerrealidad

RuPaul Charles, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”; Alan Cumming, “The Traitors”; Kristen Kist, “Top Chef”; Ariana Madix, “Love Island USA”; Jeff Probst, “Survivor”.

Programa de animación

“Bob’s Burgers”; “Rick y Morty”; “Los Simpson”; “Smiling Friends”; “South Park”; “Star Wars: Visions”.

Una película para televisión excepcional

“Head of State”; “Missing You, Missing Me”; “People We Meet on Vacation”; “Remarkably Bright Creatures”; “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan: Ghost War”.

Serie de variedades con guion

“Dave Chappelle: The Unstoppable…“; “The Muppet Show”; “Nikki Glaser: Good Girl”; “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour — Último concierto"; “Wicked: One Wonderful Night”.

Especial de variedades en directo

El espectáculo del medio tiempo de la Super Bowl LX de Apple Music, protagonizado por Bad Bunny; la 83.ª edición de los Globos de Oro; la 68.ª edición de los premios Grammy; los Óscar; y la 78.ª edición de los premios Tony.

Bad Bunny, vestido de blanco y con guantes y un balón de fútbol sobre el brazo, comenzó el descanso cantando su famoso tema "Tití me preguntó".La escenografía consistió de vegetación múltiple. Bad Bunny cantó por 13 minutos y frente a 68,000 fanáticos que se encontraban en el estadio y miles más que estaban viendo desde otros lugares.
1 / 34 | Fotos: Bad Bunny lleva una fiesta latina al Super Bowl con una actuación histórica. Bad Bunny, vestido de blanco y con guantes y un balón de fútbol sobre el brazo, comenzó el descanso cantando su famoso tema "Tití me preguntó". - Frank Franklin II

Un presentador de concursos excepcional

Steve Harvey, “Family Feud”; Ken Jennings, “Jeopardy!”; Colin Jost, “Pop Culture Jeopardy!”; Jimmy Kimmel, “¿Quién quiere ser millonario?“.

Tags
Premios Emmy
ACERCA DEL AUTOR
The Associated Press
The Associated Press es una cooperativa de noticias independiente, sin fines de lucro, que presta servicios a periódicos y emisoras miembros en los Estados Unidos y el resto del mundo. El Nuevo...
Popular en la Comunidad
El diario de hoy
miércoles, 8 de julio de 2026
El diario de hoyEl diario de hoy
Entretenimiento
Ver más
Google Play

DISPONIBLE EN

Google Play

App Store

DISPONIBLE EN

App Store


Mi cuentaMi cuenta
SuscríbeteSuscríbete
NewslettersNewsletters
Servicio al clienteServicio al cliente
¿Quiénes somos?ContáctanosFAQEl diario de hoyReglas de concursosMapa del sitio¿Por qué confiar en nosotros?

Otras marcas de GFR Media

PrimeraHoraOferta del díaClasificados PRShop PRBrandStudio
Política de privacidadTérminos y condicionesTérminos y condiciones del suscriptorCorrecciones
InmaGDATagTrust Project
©2026 GFR Media, Todos los Derechos Reservados.
Home
Home
Últimas Noticias
Últimas Noticias
Secciones
Secciones
Juegos
Juegos
Suscriptores
Suscriptores

Ups...

Nuestro sitio no es visible desde este navegador.

Te invitamos a descargar cualquiera de estos navegadores para ver nuestras noticias: