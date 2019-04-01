Los Ángeles - El rapero estadounidense Nipsey Hussle fue asesinado ayer a tiros en Los Ángeles a los 33 años, informaron medios locales.

Relacionados: Asesinan a tiros al rapero Nipsey Hussle

"Nuestros corazones están con los seres queridos de Nipsey Hussle y todos los afectados por esta horrible tragedia", dijo en Twitter el alcalde de la ciudad californiana, Eric Garcetti, quien aseguró que Los Ángeles sufre "cada vez que una vida joven se pierde por la violencia sinsentido de las armas de fuego".

Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy. L.A. is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence. My Crisis Response Team is assisting the families coping with shock and grief. — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) April 1, 2019

El músico fue tiroteado en la puerta de su tienda de ropa en la zona de South Los Ángeles junto a otras dos personas que resultaron heridas.

La Policía de Los Ángeles señaló que el tiroteo tuvo lugar unos 30 minutos después de que el artista publicara en su cuenta de Twitter que "tener enemigos fuertes es una bendición".

Having strong enemies is a blessing. — THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019

El diario Los Angeles Times aseguró, citando fuentes de la investigación, que el atacante, un joven no identificado, disparó a una distancia cercana y luego huyó en un coche que le estaba esperando.

Por estos indicios, se cree que el asesinato del rapero puede estar relacionado con la violencia de pandillas.

Ermias Asghedom, el nombre real de Nipsey Hussle, nació en Los Ángeles en 1985 y se hizo famoso en la escena hip-hop de la urbe californiana como un artista orgulloso de sus orígenes callejeros y vinculado a una facción de los Crips, una de las pandillas más célebres de esta ciudad.

Tras varios años en los que lanzó diferentes singles y mixtapes, Nipsey Hussle publicó en 2018 su álbum debut "Victory Lap".

Gracias a este disco obtuvo una nominación al mejor álbum de rap en la 61 edición de los Grammy.

Numerosas estrellas de Norteamérica lamentaron hoy el asesinato de Nipsey Hussle, que tenía dos hijos.

"¡Esto no tiene ningún sentido! ¡Mi espíritu está conmocionado por esto!", indicó hoy Rihanna en su cuenta de Twitter.

This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! ??????

I’m so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle pic.twitter.com/rKZ2agxm2a — Rihanna (@rihanna) April 1, 2019

"Joder. Toda mi energía está al mínimo al escuchar esto", apuntó Drake, mientras que Chance The Rapper afirmó que "esto es trágico".

Asimismo, Pharrell Williams aseguró que la obra de Nipsey Hussle giraba en torno a algo "positivo" y dijo que "inspiró a millones".

Estrellas de la NBA como LeBron James o Chris Paul también mostraron en público su tristeza por el asesinato del artista.