Los Ángeles - El rapero estadounidense Nipsey Hussle fue asesinado ayer a tiros en Los Ángeles a los 33 años, informaron medios locales.
Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy. L.A. is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence. My Crisis Response Team is assisting the families coping with shock and grief.— Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) April 1, 2019
Having strong enemies is a blessing.— THA GREAT (@NipseyHussle) March 31, 2019
I'm so sorry this happened to you @nipseyhussle
This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! ??????
