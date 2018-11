View this post on Instagram

Dear friends and family, Due to unforeseen circumstances, I regret to inform you that I won’t be joining Cultura Profética at the show announced for November 17th. The Miami and Orlando performances for this tour will be re-scheduled for early 2019. The exact dates are still to be determined. We wish our friends from Cultura Profética an amazing night! The rest of the tour will continue as planned. For refunds please contact the venues Box Office. See you in Philly! Larga vida! Draco Rosa