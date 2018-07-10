El cantante Justin Bieber anunció hoy, lunes, mediante un mensaje en su cuenta oficial de Instagram, que se comprometió con Hailey Baldwin, modelo e hija del veterano actor Stephen Baldwin.
Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn’t want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can’t wait for the best season of life yet!. It’s funny because now with you everything seems to make sense! The thing I am most excited for is that my little brother and sister get to see another healthy stable marriage and look for the same!!! Gods timing really is literally perfect, we got engaged on the seventh day of the seventh month, the number seven is the number of spiritual perfection, it’s true GOOGLE IT! Isn’t that nuts? By the way I didn’t plan that, anyways My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA VE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO! “He who finds a wife finds a good thing and obtains FAVOR from the Lord!” This is the year of favor!!!!
De acuerdo al portal E! News, Bieber le propuso matrimonio a Baldwin durante un viaje de vacaciones en las Bahamas.
"Mi intención era esperar un poco antes de decir algo, pero las noticias viajan rápido. ¡Así que, sencillamente, Hailey, estoy enamorado de tí! Estoy comprometido a pasar el resto de mi vida conociendo todo sobre tí y amándote. Prometo que lideraré nuestra familia con honor e integridad, permitiendo que Jesús y el Espíritu Santo nos guíen en todo lo que hagamos y en cada decisión que tomemos", escribió Bieber junto a una foto de la pareja en blanco y negro.
"Mi corazón te pertenece completamente a tí y siempre te pondré primero ante todo. ¡Eres el amor de mi vida, Hailey Baldwin, y no quiero pasar el resto de mi vida con nadie más! Lo más que me emociona es que mi hermano y hermana menor verán otro matrimonio estable y saludable y ellos buscarán lo mismo", añadió el cantante.
Por su parte, Baldwin confirmó la noticia mediante un mensaje en la red social Twitter.
"No estoy segura de qué hice en mi vida para merecer tanta felicidad, pero estoy sumamente agradecida de Dios por darme a una persona tan increíble con la cual pasaré el resto de mi vida. Las palabras nunca podrán expresar mi gratitud", escribió Baldwin.
Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with! No words could ever express my gratitude. ??— Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) July 9, 2018
