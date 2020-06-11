La decisión de la Filarmónica se une a la de otras grandes instituciones de la música como la Met Opera de Nueva York. (EFE)

La Orquesta Filarmónica de Nueva York ha cancelado su temporada de otoño y sus actuaciones no regresarán hasta al menos el 6 de enero de 2021, según un comunicado de su presidenta, Deborah Borda, que asegura que no han tenido "más remedio".

"Nuestra principal preocupación es la salud y la seguridad de nuestro público, nuestros músicos y empleados, y se ha visto claramente que no se puede agrupar a un gran número de personas de manera segura en lo que queda de calendario este año debido a la pandemia del COVID-19", asegura Borda.

La presidenta y directora ejecutiva de la Filarmónica mostró su deseo de retomar las actuaciones en directo el próximo 6 de enero, aunque abrió la posibilidad de celebrar conciertos para público reducido "cuando sea posible".

"Mientras tanto", asegura Borda, "la orquesta continuará compartiendo grabaciones de actuaciones pasadas y nuevos vídeos realizados por los músicos de la Filarmónica a través de la página web "NY Phil Plaus On", donde se ofrecen más de 150 horas de contenido gratuito".

El director musical de la orquesta, Jaap van Zweden, reconoció que están siendo "tiempos difíciles" y mostró su deseo de poder retomar las actuaciones en directo y frente al público en 2021.

Las autoridades de Nueva York decretaron el pasado 13 de marzo el cierre de museos y teatros y cancelaron toda actuación en directo y ante el público.

La decisión de la Filarmónica se une a la de otras grandes instituciones de la música como la Met Opera de Nueva York que el pasado 1 de junio anunció que no volverá a abrir sus puertas hasta el próximo 31 de diciembre, lo que supone la cancelación de los primeros meses de su temporada 2020-2021.

Es la misma línea, la Liga de Broadway, que agrupa a dueños y productores de la meca del teatro de Estados Unidos, ya anunció en mayo que hasta por lo menos septiembre no se volverá a subir el telón de sus escenarios.


