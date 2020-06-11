La Orquesta Filarmónica de Nueva York ha cancelado su temporada de otoño y sus actuaciones no regresarán hasta al menos el 6 de enero de 2021, según un comunicado de su presidenta, Deborah Borda, que asegura que no han tenido "más remedio".
