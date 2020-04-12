Esta es la cuarta conversación que Residente sostiene con líderes políticos en Instagram. (AP)

El rapero René Pérez (Residente) tendrá una conversación mañana con la congresista demócrata, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez y está invitando al público a enviarle las preguntas que tienen para ella.

Pérez transmitirá el encuentro a través de un ‘live’ en su cuenta de Instagram a las 6:00 p.m. (hora de Puerto Rico).

Ocasio, de ascendencia puertorriqueña, está realizando esfuerzos en Nueva York para ayudar a las personas necesitadas durante la pandemia de COVID-19 que está azotando con toda su fuerza a esta ciudad, de acuerdo a la más reciente publicación en su cuenta de Instagram.

Sometimes you just gotta take things into your own hands. . THANK YOU to everyone that’s donating time and spare change to our community phonebank check-in effort & NY14 food pantry fund. As many of you know, our district, NY14, is the hardest-hit COVID community in the country. . Because of your phonebanking shifts and donations, we are able to partner with @hungrymonknyc + Jewish Community Council Pelham to identify NY14’s hardest-hit neighborhoods and deliver meals to families in need. . This morning we delivered groceries to families in LeFrak City. It means a lot for the safety of seniors and others to not have to go out and wait in a crowded line for food. Thank you all for making this project possible. ?? ??: @coreytorpiephotography

En días recientes, durante su participación en el foro Boricuas Unidos en la Diáspora, Ocasio denunció la actitud del presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, hacia Puerto Rico.

“(Trump) tiene un odio a la isla que es personal”, afirmó en medio d ela discusión acerca de las necesidades que tiene Puerto Rico en medio de la pandemia del coronavirus y el manejo de los fondos asignados por la ley federal de estímulo económico.

En las pasadas semanas, Residente ha llevado a cabo este tipo de sesiones con otras figuras de la política en América Latina. La más reciente de ellas, con el ex presidente de Uruguay, José "Pepe" Mujica.

Anteriormente, bajo el concepto "Charla en vivo" también le acompañó el presidente de Argentina, Alberto Fernández. Pérez también entrevistó al principio de la pandemia de COVID-19 al presidente de El Salvador, Nayib Bukele.


