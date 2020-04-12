El rapero René Pérez (Residente) tendrá una conversación mañana con la congresista demócrata, Alexandria Ocasio Cortez y está invitando al público a enviarle las preguntas que tienen para ella.
View this post on Instagram
Sometimes you just gotta take things into your own hands. . THANK YOU to everyone that’s donating time and spare change to our community phonebank check-in effort & NY14 food pantry fund. As many of you know, our district, NY14, is the hardest-hit COVID community in the country. . Because of your phonebanking shifts and donations, we are able to partner with @hungrymonknyc + Jewish Community Council Pelham to identify NY14’s hardest-hit neighborhoods and deliver meals to families in need. . This morning we delivered groceries to families in LeFrak City. It means a lot for the safety of seniors and others to not have to go out and wait in a crowded line for food. Thank you all for making this project possible. ?? ??: @coreytorpiephotography
💬Ver 0 comentarios