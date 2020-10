View this post on Instagram

ROLLING STONE SHOOT, 1980⁣⁣ 'You've captured our relationship exactly.' ⁣- John Lennon to Annie Leibovitz, 8 Dec 1980. ⁣⁣ ⁣ ⁣'The '80s were not a romantic time and I asked [John and Yoko] to crawl up together. I wanted them both to be naked, but Yoko wouldn't take off her pants so I said, 'why don't you keep everything on?' In those days, you pull a Polaroid and the three of us knew right away it was good," she said. "I was sent to get John for the cover, not Yoko, because there was still a lot of resentment [towards her]. But when I got there, John said he wanted Yoko on the cover... When he was killed, I went to Rolling Stone and they were mocking up the film. I told them the story and so they put that photo on the cover.'⁣⁣ - Annie Leibovitz, May 2014⁣⁣ ⁣⁣ Print from National Portrait Gallery (Primary Collection NPG P628), London, UK.⁣⁣ Cover from Rolling Stone, 22 January 1981⁣⁣ Photo by Annie Leibovitz @annie_leibovitz