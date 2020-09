View this post on Instagram

LET'S ... GET ... PROUD! It's Hispanic Heritage Month, and I am thrilled to be celebrating the 20th anniversary of #LetsGetLoud. Join me and my friends @ProjectPulso to watch an exclusive behind-the-scenes video of my Super Bowl Halftime Show. Check this—and many other proud Latinx moments—out, all month long. #LetsGetProud #HispanicHeritageMonth #PulsoTalk #TBT Captured by @jasonbergh