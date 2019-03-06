(horizontal-x3)
Perry sufrió un derrame cerebral la semana pasada. (Archivo/ AP)

Agradecida en silencio”.

Así se expresó la hija del fenecido actor Luke Perry, Sophie, tras el torbellino de emociones que enfrenta por la muerte de su padre el pasado lunes como consecuencia de un derrame cerebral.

“Mucho ha pasado en esta pasada semana. Todo está pasando tan rápido. Regresé de Malawi justo a tiempo para estar aquí con mi familia y en las pasadas 24 horas he recibido una cantidad abrumadora de amor y apoyo. No puedo responder individualmente a cada uno de los cientos de mensajes hermosos, pero los veo, y aprecio todo el positivismo que nos envían a mi familia y a mí. No estoy exactamente segura de qué debo decir o hacer en esta situación. Esto es algo para lo que nunca recibes una lección sobre cómo manejarlo, especialmente cuando todo ocurre ante el ojo público. Así que tengan paciencia y sepan que estoy agradecida por todo el amor, solo que estoy agradecida en silencio”, escribió la joven de 18 años en su cuenta de Instagram.

La hija menor de Perry regresó a toda prisa desde Malawi, donde llevaba varias semanas, luego que la estrella de “Beverly Hills 90210” y “Ruiverdale” sufriera un derrame el miércoles, 27 de febrero.

Perry murió el lunes a los 52 años en un hospital de Los Ángeles. Le acompañaban sus dos hijos, Sophie y Jack, producto de su matrimonio con Minnie Sharp. Además, en el hospital, estaban la prometida del actor, Wendy Madison Bauer, así como otros allegados.

Esta semana, al reaccionar al fallecimiento de su gran amigo, su excompañera de “Beverly Hills 90210”, Shannen Doherty, destacó la relación que Perry tenía con Sophie y Jack.

Sus hijos ocupaban todo su corazón y eran su máximo logro”, aseguró la actriz de Memphis.

Luke y Shannen compartieron grandes momentos mientras formaron parte de la exitosa serie que se estrenó en los años 90 y en la que sus personajes, Dylan McKay y Brenda Walsh, llegaron a ser pareja.

“Luke era un hombre inteligente, tranquilo, humilde y complejo, con un corazón de oro y un pozo sin fin de integridad y amor", declaró la actriz quien dio vida a Brenda Walsh.

La actriz dijo que cuando terminó la serie cada uno de sus integrantes tomó su rumbo, pero que siempre existió una conexión especial entre los actores por el tiempo que compartieron juntos.


