Disney celebra este fin de semana su bianual expo D23 en California. Los rumores apuntaban a una gran cantidad de anuncios de cara al estreno de su servicio de "streaming" Dinsey+ y los fanáticos no fueron defraudados.
Just announced at #D23Expo, Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe, an original film, will be available exclusively on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/tCCwAWdQkU— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019
Hey now, hey now, this is REALLY what dreams are made of. ?? @HilaryDuff IS BACK AS LIZZIE MCGUIRE in an all-new series, coming soon to #DisneyPlus.— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019
Just announced at #D23Expo, Forky Asks A Question, a collection of shorts from @Pixar, only on Disney+. Start streaming November 12. pic.twitter.com/kgBlvM4DpG— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019
Graduated from MU and ready for the real world. Get a new look at Monsters at Work's Tylor and Millie, coming to #DisneyPlus in 2020. pic.twitter.com/xUZ8HzWea2— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019
Just announced at #D23Expo, MS. MARVEL, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/BlLARmsvFX— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019
Just announced at #D23Expo, MOON KNIGHT, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/1lxeMzjOA8— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019
Just announced at #D23Expo, SHE-HULK, an original series from Marvel Studios, only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/EmfcKjqI6e— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019
Every day could be an adventure. Watch the new trailer for Lady and the Tramp, a reimagining of a timeless classic. Start streaming November 12, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/q4TYmqAFMd— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 23, 2019
Just announced at #D23Expo, the next season of The Clone Wars will premiere in February on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/S1zswiLcCs— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 24, 2019
Bounty hunting is a complicated profession. @TheMandalorian, an original Star Wars series, starts streaming November 12, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/CTpflCJSJe— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 24, 2019
Hello there! Just announced at #D23Expo: Ewan McGregor will reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi in a new original series, coming to #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/Bk67rslEYU— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 24, 2019
Buckle up Wildcats. It’s about to get real. The first trailer for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is here. Start streaming November 12 only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/ZAKyvI5pUM— Disney+ (@disneyplus) August 24, 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios