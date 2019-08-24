Ewan McGregor regresa como el jedi "Obi-Wan Kenobi". (GFR Media)

Disney celebra este fin de semana su bianual expo D23 en California. Los rumores apuntaban a una gran cantidad de anuncios de cara al estreno de su servicio de "streaming" Dinsey+ y los fanáticos no fueron defraudados.

A continuación, un vistazo de algunos de los más impactantes anuncios de hoy:

1. "Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candance Against the Universe"


2. Hillary Duff regresa como "Lizzi McGuire"


3. "Forky", el nuevo personaje de "Toy Story", tendrá una serie de cortos


4. Expanden el universo de "Monsters, Inc."


5. "Ms. Marvel"


6. "Moon Knight"


7. "She Hulk"


8. "Lady and the Tramp"


9. Otra temporada de "The Clone Wars, del universo "Star Wars"


11. La nueva serie en "Star Wars", "The Mandalorian"


12. Ewan McGregor regresa como "Obi-Wan Kenobi"


13. Una serie para High School Musical


