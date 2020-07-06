En temporadas de calor, una cerveza siempre es buena idea.
Another @the.beer.belly recipe taking you into Fourth of July weekend. ?? INGREDIENTS 4 lobster tails (~6 oz each), thawed if frozen 6 tbsp salted butter 4 garlic cloves, minced 1/2 tsp crushed red pepper 1/2 cup Sam Adams Summer Ale Oil for grill 1/3 cup mayonnaise 2 inner celery stalks, finely chopped 2 tbsp fresh parsley leaves, finely chopped Dash of hot sauce Juice of 1/2 lemon 1 jalapeño, thinly sliced, optional 4 hot dog buns ?? DIRECTIONS 1) Prepare a grill for medium direct heat (350° to 450°F) 2) Using kitchen shears, cut through shell down back of lobster tails, stopping when reach tail fin. Using knife, slice through line you just cut down through the lobster meat. Don’t cut all the way through bottom of shell 3) Turn tails over & gently pull apart, opening lobster tails like a book. De-vein if necessary 4) Add butter, garlic, crushed red pepper, beer to saucepan. Heat until butter has melted, stirring well to combine. Reserve about 2 tbsp of beer butter for brushing on buns 5) Lightly oil grill grates. Brush lobster w/ beer butter, season & grill meat-side-down over direct heat. Cover & cook for 3-5 mins. Turn over, brush generously w/ beer butter & cook for 2-3 mins until lobster meat is firm, moist & opaque 6) Combine mayo, celery, parsley, hot sauce, lemon juice in mixing bowl & season. Remove lobster meat from shells & cut into bite-sized chunks. Season & mix into mayo mixture. Cover & chill for at least 30 mins. 7) Serve on toasted hot dog buns brushed w/ beer butter, top w/ sliced jalapenos, & enjoy with Sam Adams Summer Ale!
