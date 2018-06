Forward787 is social enterprise committed to raising and deploying $100M to build businesses in Puerto Rico that compete with the world’s top companies. The funds raised will catalyze Puerto Rico's economic revitalization through investments in human capital, technology and business modernization. Forward787 is a movement for people who believe Puerto Rico can attract top talent and build world-class companies. In parallel with launching and investing in new businesses, Forward787 will partner with Red Ventures to equip Puerto Rican professionals with cutting edge business and technical skills.