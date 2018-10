That poor guy. You never know what someone is going through in life. ?? ????!!!SYRACUSE, NY Dunkin’ Donuts. This shouldn’t happen to people. No one deserves to go through this in life. Here’s a go fund me of $150 to get him a new set of clothes and a meal and phone charger!!! https://www.gofundme.com/man-sleeping-at-syracuse-dunkin&rcid=r01-153839668215-c35ae183d8e54db1&pc=ot_co_campmgmt_m