WHITE HOUSE FLAG NOT LOWERED: The White House flag is no longer at half-staff in honor of the late Sen. John McCain. The flag was lowered for less than 48 hours, a break from precedent that it is lowered until burial, ABC News reports. Other flags around the Capitol remain at half-staff. Pres. Trump nixed issuing a statement praising McCain’s heroism, the Wash. Post reports, ‘telling senior aides he preferred to issue a tweet…that did not include any kind words’ for McCain.