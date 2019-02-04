Washington - La congresista demócrata Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Nueva York) invitó al mensaje del Estado de la Unión a una activista que confrontó al senador Jeff Flake en un elevador en protesta contra el nombramiento de Brett Kavanaugh al Tribunal Supremo.
De inmediato, Ana María Archila indicó que está "honrada" ser la invitada de Ocasio-Cortez, por lo que se sentará en la galería con vista a la Cámara de Representantes de Estados Unidos durante el discurso que pronuncie el presidente Donald Trump.
"Nunca pensé que me entusiasmaría estar en la misma habitación con Donald Trump", dijo Archila, directora ejecutiva adjunta del Centro para la Democracia Popular de izquierda. Ocasio-Cortez la invitó hace unas semanas, dijo, y agregó: "Hablamos de asegurarnos de que, con nuestra presencia, expresamos la dignidad de las personas que están siendo atacadas por esta administración, la capacidad de recuperación. Intentaremos comunicar eso. Con la forma en que nos presentamos en el espacio".
Para la ocasión, vestirá de blanco y llevará un pin que le dio la congresista que dice: "Las mujeres bien educadas rara vez hacen historia".
Durante las audiencias de confirmación de Kavanaugh en septiembre, Archila y otra mujer se enfrentaron a Flake en un ascensor del Senado y le gritaron al republicano de Arizona por su intención de votar por el juez de la corte de apelaciones.
Christine Blasey Ford había acusado a Kavanaugh de sujetarla a una cama y de tocarla cuando los dos eran adolescentes en los años ochenta. Flake dijo más tarde que quería retrasar la votación del Senado para dar tiempo al comité para investigar. Finalmente, votó para confirmar a Kavanaugh y ahora está retirado del Senado.
También se espera que Kavanaugh, ahora juez de la Corte Suprema, asista al discurso.
Brett Kavanaugh, durante su testimonio ante el Senado. (The Associated Press)
