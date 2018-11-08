Washington - El presidente Donald Trump visitó el Tribunal Supremo para la ceremonia de juramento del juez Brett Kavanaugh.
El presidente y la primera dama Melania Trump también se reunieron en privado con los jueces antes de la breve ceremonia judicial celebrada el jueves.
El fiscal general interino, Matthew Whitaker, participó en la ceremonia para una multitud que solo contó con una invitación que incluyó al líder de la mayoría en el Senado, Mitch McConnell, al juez retirado Anthony Kennedy y a muchos de los antiguos colegas de Kavanaugh. Entre ellos se encontraba el juez Merrick Garland, cuya alta nominación de corte McConnell bloqueó en 2016.
Kavanaugh fue nominado para ocupar el asiento de Kennedy y se confirmó el mes pasado en medio de acusaciones de que agredió sexualmente a una mujer hace décadas. Kavanaugh lo negó.
Brett Kavanaugh, durante su testimonio ante el Senado. (The Associated Press)
Brett Kavanaugh presta juramento antes de empezar su testimonio ante el Senado. (The Associated Press)
El presidente del tribunal, John Roberts, hizo el juramento que hizo Kavanaugh cuando fue juramentado oficialmente en octubre.
La juez Ruth Bader Ginsburg, quien fue hospitalizada con costillas fracturadas, estuvo ausente.
