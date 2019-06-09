Sterling, Virginia — El presidente Donald Trump dijo el domingo que podría renovar su amenaza arancelaria contra México si el aliado de Estados Unidos no coopera en asuntos fronterizos.
.....Mexico was not being cooperative on the Border in things we had, or didn’t have, and now I have full confidence, especially after speaking to their President yesterday, that they will be very cooperative and want to get the job properly done. Importantly, some things.....— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 9, 2019
💬Ver 0 comentarios