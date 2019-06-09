Trump defendió el acuerdo alcanzado el viernes con México para evitar un arancel del 5% que entraría en vigencia el lunes sobre todos los productos mexicanos. (AP) (semisquare-x3)
Sterling, Virginia — El presidente Donald Trump dijo el domingo que podría renovar su amenaza arancelaria contra México si el aliado de Estados Unidos no coopera en asuntos fronterizos.

En una serie de tuits, el mandatario expresó que "si por alguna razón desconocida" tal cooperación falla, "siempre podemos volver a nuestra posición anterior, muy rentable, de tarifas". También dijo que no cree que sea necesario.

Trump defendió el acuerdo alcanzado el viernes con México para evitar un arancel del 5% que entraría en vigencia el lunes sobre todos los productos mexicanos. El acuerdo se anunció con mucha fanfarria, pero incluye pocas soluciones nuevas para frenar rápidamente el aumento de migrantes que ingresan a Estados Unidos.

El presidente insiste en que el acuerdo incluye los cambios que él y otras administraciones habían impulsado, "pero no pudieron obtenerlos o no lo consiguieron en su totalidad" hasta ahora.


