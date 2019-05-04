Washington - El presidente Donald Trump restó el sábado importancia al lanzamiento por parte de Corea del Norte de proyectiles de corto alcance este viernes al decir que cree que el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, “no hará nada” que pueda impedir que su país desarrolle su “gran potencial económico”.
Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019
Very good call yesterday with President Putin of Russia. Tremendous potential for a good/great relationship with Russia, despite what you read and see in the Fake News Media. Look how they have misled you on “Russia Collusion.” The World can be a better and safer place. Nice!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019
