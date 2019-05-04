Washington - El presidente Donald Trump restó el sábado importancia al lanzamiento por parte de Corea del Norte de proyectiles de corto alcance este viernes al decir que cree que el líder norcoreano, Kim Jong-un, “no hará nada” que pueda impedir que su país desarrolle su “gran potencial económico”.

“Cualquier cosa en este mundo tan interesante es posible, pero creo Kim Jong-un se da cuenta plenamente del gran potencial económico de Corea del Norte y no hará nada por interferir o impedirlo. Además sabe que estoy de su lado y no quiere romper la promesa que me ha hecho”, escribió Trump en su cuenta personal de Twitter.

Anything in this very interesting world is possible, but I believe that Kim Jong Un fully realizes the great economic potential of North Korea, & will do nothing to interfere or end it. He also knows that I am with him & does not want to break his promise to me. Deal will happen! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

El mandatario concluyó su mensaje con un contundente: “¡Se alcanzará un acuerdo!”.

Según fuentes militares surcoreanas, Corea del Norte realizó ayer una nueva prueba de armas que incrementa su presión para que Estados Unidos modifique su postura en las negociaciones para la desnuclearización.

Los jefes del Estado Mayor surcoreano dieron la alerta informando primero del lanzamiento de un misil, rectificaron después mencionando varios misiles y finalmente modificaron su evaluación estimando que se trataba de “proyectiles de corto alcance”, lo que en principio rebaja la gravedad del ensayo de armas norcoreano.

Se trata de la segunda prueba armamentística llevada a cabo por las Fuerzas Armadas norcoreanas en pocas semanas.

A mediados de abril la prensa norcoreana reveló que Kim Jong-un supervisó un test con una nueva arma táctica, un gesto que pudo ir destinado tanto a sus propios ciudadanos como a Estados Unidos tras un nuevo atasco en el diálogo sobre desarme.

La reacción del Pentágono entonces fue decir que la acción no alteraba ni su “postura” ni sus operaciones.

Trump también se mostró hoy optimista con respecto a la relación entre Washington y Moscú y, en un segundo tuit, insistió en que su llamada ayer con el presidente Vládimir Putin fue “muy buena”.

Very good call yesterday with President Putin of Russia. Tremendous potential for a good/great relationship with Russia, despite what you read and see in the Fake News Media. Look how they have misled you on “Russia Collusion.” The World can be a better and safer place. Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 4, 2019

El estadounidense desveló este viernes haber mantenido una conversación telefónica con su homólogo ruso, con el que, según dijo, mantuvo “una conversación muy positiva” sobre Venezuela.