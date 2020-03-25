Tanto la puercoespín bebé (en la foto) como la madre, Peri, han estado al cuidado del equipo veterinario que incluye a los Natalie MyIniczenko y Mark Penning. (Tomada de Instagram)

Como un rayito de luz en medio del cierre de los parques de Walt Disney World, en Orlando, por la pandemia del coronavirus, la empresa dio a conocer dos nuevos nacimientos en Animal Kingdom.

Se trata de un puercoespín hembra, que hoy cumple su primer mes de vida, y de una cebra que nació este pasado fin de semana.

Aunque los parques de Disney están cerrados temporeramente desde el 16 de marzo, el cuidado de los animales sigue como usual, con un personal especializado atendiendo las necesidades de los miles de animales que están allí.

Tanto la puercoespín bebé como la madre, Peri, han estado al cuidado del equipo veterinario que incluye a los doctores Natalie MyIniczenko y Mark Penning. Muchos fanáticos de Disney pudieron ver el ultrasonido que le hicieron durante el embarazo, a través del documental “One Day at Disney”, que se transmitió en Disney +, el sistema de streaming de Disney.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

Today, I’m delighted to share some exciting news: a baby prehensile-tailed porcupine – or porcupette – was born @Disney’s Animal Kingdom! Mother, Peri, and baby are doing great. Swipe to learn more in my video! . #DidYouKnow that porcupettes are covered in a fine, red fur coat, but they’re also born with their tiny quills underneath, which begin to harden hours after birth? Those quills are actually what helped the team determine the baby’s gender. And guess what? It’s a girl! . Although @WaltDisneyWorld is temporarily closed, our animal care team continues to provide top-notch care to thousands of animals each and every day. Cast members like Disney veterinarian, Dr. Natalie, provide continual care for Peri – from annual exams, to pregnancy check-ups, the birth of her porcupette, and of course, post-partum care. . . . . #Disney #DisneyAnimals #Porcupine #BabyAnimals #Porcupette #Conservation #Wildlife #ZooandAquariumZen

Una publicación compartida por Dr. Mark Penning (@drmarkatdisney) el

Los puercoespines están cubiertos con un pelo rojo fino, y al nacer tienen diminutas púas debajo, que se tornan más duras horas después del nacimiento. Con ellas es que determinan el género del bebé, porque curiosamente esta especie tiene órganos sexuales internos y para determinar el sexo se le hacen estudios de DNA a algunas de esas púas.

“Al igual que con todos nuestros animales, hay muchos corazones grandes que cuidan de este pequeño dúo de madre e hija. Peri continúa prosperando en su papel de madre, que es parte de por qué fue elegida para reproducirse a través del Plan de Supervivencia de Especies (SSP). Este programa es supervisado por la Asociación de Zoológicos y Acuarios (AZA), y garantiza la cría responsable y la diversidad genética de miles de especies de animales”, dijo la empresa a través de su blog oficial.

De la cebra, que es la primera cría de Heidi, se sabe que es hembra y todavía no tiene nombre. Pesa unas 65 libras, y ya a la media hora de haber nacido, se puso en pie, mostrando no solo su carácter activo y curioso, sino sus largas piernas.

La recién nacida, que es el tercer que nace en Walt Disney World este año, es una cebra de montaña de Hartmann, que se encuentran en África subsahariana y son una especie vulnerable debido a la pérdida de su hábitat y la caza.

Ver esta publicación en Instagram

I would like to share even more good news today from @WaltDisneyWorld! Our animal care specialists are thrilled to announce the newest addition to @Disney’s Animal Kingdom that’s black and white and cute all over! ?? . A Hartmann’s zebra foal was born early Saturday morning to first-time-mom, Heidi, and I’m pleased to share that the baby is a girl! This foal was born as part of the Species Survival Plan program, which is overseen by @zoos_aquariums and ensures responsible breeding and genetic diversity of thousands of species of animals. Her arrival marks the third zebra birth at Disney World this year! . Heidi is showing she’s a natural at parenting skills, as she stays close to her baby to bond with her and nurse. #DidYouKnow that bonding is especially important, as a young zebra will imprint on its mother’s scent and memorize the unique markings on its mother’s hind legs to tell her apart from the rest of the herd? . . . #Disney #DisneyAnimals #BabyAnimals #Foal #Zebra #BabyZebra #ZooandAquariumZen

Una publicación compartida por Dr. Mark Penning (@drmarkatdisney) el

La bebé cebra está todo el tiempo acompañada de su madre, mostrando una vez más el sólido lazo maternal de esta especie. Su unión en esta primera etapa es fundamental, ya que increíblemente la joven cebra recordará el olor de su madre y memorizará sus marcas únicas en las patas traseras, para distinguirla del resto de la manada. En unas pocas semanas, después de que la pareja desarrolle un fuerte vínculo, serán presentados en el Kilimanjaro Safaris, una de las atracciones del parque.

Esta cebra también es parte del programa SSP.

Los parques de Disney todavía no han anunciado si extenderán o no su cierre por el coronavirus, más allá de finales de mes, como habían informado previamente, pero el condado de Orange tendrá una orden de “Quedarse en Casa”, desde mañana, jueves, hasta el 9 de abril.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  