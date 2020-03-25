Como un rayito de luz en medio del cierre de los parques de Walt Disney World, en Orlando, por la pandemia del coronavirus, la empresa dio a conocer dos nuevos nacimientos en Animal Kingdom.
Today, I’m delighted to share some exciting news: a baby prehensile-tailed porcupine – or porcupette – was born @Disney’s Animal Kingdom! Mother, Peri, and baby are doing great. Swipe to learn more in my video! . #DidYouKnow that porcupettes are covered in a fine, red fur coat, but they’re also born with their tiny quills underneath, which begin to harden hours after birth? Those quills are actually what helped the team determine the baby’s gender. And guess what? It’s a girl! . Although @WaltDisneyWorld is temporarily closed, our animal care team continues to provide top-notch care to thousands of animals each and every day. Cast members like Disney veterinarian, Dr. Natalie, provide continual care for Peri – from annual exams, to pregnancy check-ups, the birth of her porcupette, and of course, post-partum care. . . . . #Disney #DisneyAnimals #Porcupine #BabyAnimals #Porcupette #Conservation #Wildlife #ZooandAquariumZen
I would like to share even more good news today from @WaltDisneyWorld! Our animal care specialists are thrilled to announce the newest addition to @Disney’s Animal Kingdom that’s black and white and cute all over! ?? . A Hartmann’s zebra foal was born early Saturday morning to first-time-mom, Heidi, and I’m pleased to share that the baby is a girl! This foal was born as part of the Species Survival Plan program, which is overseen by @zoos_aquariums and ensures responsible breeding and genetic diversity of thousands of species of animals. Her arrival marks the third zebra birth at Disney World this year! . Heidi is showing she’s a natural at parenting skills, as she stays close to her baby to bond with her and nurse. #DidYouKnow that bonding is especially important, as a young zebra will imprint on its mother’s scent and memorize the unique markings on its mother’s hind legs to tell her apart from the rest of the herd? . . . #Disney #DisneyAnimals #BabyAnimals #Foal #Zebra #BabyZebra #ZooandAquariumZen
