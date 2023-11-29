“If the cohesion between Puerto Rican trade and the Dominican business community here (in Puerto Rico) were stronger, the Caribbean Basin would be the economic -and social- power in all the Americas”.

This strong statement was made to El Nuevo Día by Dominican Pablo Puello de Jesús, advisor of the Dominican-Puerto Rican Chamber of Commerce (CCDP, Spanish acronym) in response to the exodus of pensioners and entrepreneurs from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic.

Puello de Jesús also explained that one of the reasons for Puerto Ricans to migrate is the lack of an economic model more in line with the United States.

“There is no economic model in Puerto Rico. Once that happens at some point, that we can come to an agreement with the United States, I think that development and sustained economic, social and moral growth in Puerto Rico would be unstoppable”, said Puello de Jesús.

PUBLICIDAD

For decades, Dominicans came to Puerto Rico in search of the “American dream”. That migration has allowed generations to grow, work, and establish businesses on the island, but the economic growth that Quisqueya is experiencing has unveiled a “reverse migration” of Puerto Rican pensioners and business owners to the Dominican Republic.

However, for Dominicans who have lived in Puerto Rico for decades, in addition to the change in migration trends due to the cultural familiarity that both countries share, they also see it as a reflection of the difference regarding the vision of work between Quisqueyans and Puerto Ricans.

“The difference, perhaps, between a Puerto Rican pensioner and a Dominican pensioner is that, for example, I am 62 years old and receive Social Security, but I do not stop working. I continue working, because we Dominicans start working from the minute we are able until the day we die, with our boots on”, Miguel de Jesús, member and advisor of the CCDP, told El Nuevo Día.

While the businessman assured to be loyal to his new homeland, he stressed that one of the reasons why Dominicans tend to stay in the workforce in Puerto Rico is because they not only support their family on the island but also send money to the rest of their relatives in the Dominican Republic.

The bond between Dominicans living in Puerto Rico and their relatives and their homeland is such that, according to official statistics, in 2022, an average of 224 daily remittances were sent from the island of Enchantment to the land of Merengue.

PUBLICIDAD

The contribution to Puerto Rico’s workforce

Dominicans are the demographic group with the largest representation in Puerto Rico. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over 55,000 Dominicans live on the island.

“Currently, the main labor force in Puerto Rico, for the benefit of the Puerto Rican society and government, is the Dominican labor force, in different fields such as medicine, education, and construction”, said De Jesús.

According to the president and founder of the CCDP, Ramón Dario Jiménez, Dominicans living in Puerto Rico -even though most of them do not consider returning to their country- contribute to the economies of Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The president of the CCDP called on governments to open a channel of communication with the organization to promote the Dominican-Puerto Rican business sector. Last month, the CCDP held a meeting with the mayor of San Juan, Miguel Romero, and this month, they received Dominican officials on the island.

They also insisted that Dominicans came to the island to fill the void left by Puerto Ricans who migrated to other countries, particularly to the United States.

“We come and fill part of that space created by the absence of Puerto Ricans. We are trying to represent them by doing the best we can for Puerto Rico. What Puerto Ricans are not doing, because they had to leave, we are doing that for us and Puerto Rico,” Jiménez said.

Jiménez recalled -as a symbol of the Caribbean fraternity- the iconic poem by renowned Puerto Rican poet Lola Rodríguez de Tió: “Cuba and Puerto Rico are two wings of a bird”. For Jiménez, the poem includes the Dominican Republic, since he assured that the “bird” referred to by the Puerto Rican writer represents the Dominican Republic.

PUBLICIDAD

Family remittances

Jimenez estimated that over the past 60 years, remittances to the Dominican Republic totaled about $150 billion. Of that total, about $8.6 billion was transferred during 2020, the year of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Data from the Central Bank of the Dominican Republic (BCRD, Spanish acronym) indicate that in the first 9 months of 2023, that country received some $7.597 billion in remittances, or 3.9% more than during the same period in 2022. According to the BCRD, almost 86% of such remittances came from the United States; 5.4% from Spain; 1% and 0.8% from Haiti and Italy, respectively. Another 7.3% came from the rest of the world.

Last year, remittances from Puerto Rico registered by the BCRD totaled 81,682. Although the number of transactions decreased by almost 11% compared to 2021, the amount of family remittances increased by 1.6%. On average, each monthly family remittance from Puerto Rico to the Dominican Republic was around $216 in 2022, according to the BCRD.

According to the BCRD, last year the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the Dominican Republic was estimated at $114 billion and in that year, remittances received represented 8.6% of the GDP.

Due to the economic contribution of Dominicans in Puerto Rico to both economies and the growing interest of Puerto Ricans in the Dominican Republic, CCDP members insisted that this is the ideal moment to strengthen commercial ties between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.