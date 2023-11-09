Raúl Grijalva said that Puerto Rico’s “territory status has deprived the island of its full potential for political, economic, and social development for too long.”
Washington, D.C. - The main proponents of the House Bill seeking a plebiscite in Puerto Rico between independence, sovereignty in free association, and statehood celebrated the introduction of the measure in the U.S. Senate.

