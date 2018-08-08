El “influencer” boricua Fernando Samalot relató ayer, a través de Instagram, cómo su amiga extrajera fue brutalmente asesinada el pasado domingo en Costa Rica, mientras él realizaba una iniciativa ecoartística.
Samalot conoció a la mexicana María "Mar" Trinidad Matus, de 25 años, dos días antes de regresar a Puerto Rico. El encuentro ocurrió en el agujero La Fortuna. Ella se acercó al grupo del puertorriqueño para pedir una foto, lo que produjo una rápida conexión entre ambas partes.
"Unos minutos más tarde y después de intercambiar imágenes, fuimos amigos instantáneos. Ella nos acompañó durante el resto del día", recordó.
"Pasamos toda la tarde nadando en ríos, bañándonos en aguas termales, caminando bajo la lluvia y luego toda la noche bebiendo, riendo e intercambiando historias", agregó Samalot.
Entrada la noche, Mar compartió con "mucho entusiasmo" al colectivo que muy pronto sacaría un álbum musical. Sin embargo, poco sabía la joven sobre la tragedia que viviría en las próximas horas.
Tras concluir la velada, la mexicana continúo hacía su destino acompañada de otra nueva amiga, lugar al que nunca llegó.
This post might be triggering to some people but it's really important so please read. . I haven't been posting these days because something truly horrifying happened at the end of my trip to Costa Rica and I've been trying to find the way to process it. . Two days before I left, I serendipitously met the sweetest Mexican girl called Mar in a swimming hole in La Fortuna. She approached our group asking if we could take her picture and I jumped at the opportunity to. . A few minutes later and after exchanging images and some words, we were instant friends and she hopped on with us for the rest of the day. . It was one of the most beautiful days of my trip. We spent all afternoon swimming in rivers, bathing in hot springs, walking in the rain and then all night drinking, laughing and exchanging stories. . We talked about the magic of traveling, our mutual excitement for being first time travelers and all the love and beauty we were attracting into our lives. She shared her music with us and how excited she was to put out the album she just finished recording. She spoke about her future, traveling and touring with such enthusiasm that I was envisioning and living every word she said. . Tragically, none of that would ever come to pass. . At the end of the night we all hugged each other and wished each other the best, knowing we'd made new friends we'd meet again someday, somewhere. We parted ways and the next day Mar continued her travels down to the Coast accompanied by our other new friend Nicky from England. . There's no easy or sensible way to say this next part and it breaks my heart just writing it. . The next morning, Mar was found dead in the ocean. She had been sexually assaulted and murdered the night before, a few feet away from the bar they had been enjoying their night at. In the blink of an eye, a sick monster came and took all her dreams away. . Cases like this are a real tragedy and show how truly toxic this patriarchal society is that creates these monsters and allows them to run free. . No one deserves a fate as horrible as this. . But this story gets worse. . continued in the comments... #NiUnaMas
"A la mañana siguiente, Mar fue encontrada muerta en el océano. La noche anterior había sido agredida sexualmente y asesinada. Esto a unos pocos metros del bar en el que habíamos estado disfrutando. En un abrir y cerrar de ojos, un monstruo enfermo se llevó todos sus sueños", relató el "influencer".
Según el periódico La Nación, la víctima no presentó heridas de bala ni puñaladas, pero sí señales que hacen concluir a las autoridades judiciales que fue ahogada por los perpetradores. Sin embargo, la autopsia determinará con exactitud las causas del fallecimiento.
Este es el segundo ataque a extranjeras que se presenta en suelo costarricense dentro de 24 horas, ya que el sábado, 4 de agosto, una española murió estrangulada en el sendero de un hotel en Tortuguero, informó el rotativo anteriormente.
Al momento, la publicación tiene 9,500 interacciones en la red social.
Samalot dirigió la iniciativa “One Island, One Journey” para el 2016, un proyecto de vida para conocer y documentar por fotos sus aventuras alrededor de los 78 municipios de Puerto Rico. Dicha dinámica obtuvo exposición en la plataforma de endi.com.
