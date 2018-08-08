This post might be triggering to some people but it's really important so please read. . I haven't been posting these days because something truly horrifying happened at the end of my trip to Costa Rica and I've been trying to find the way to process it. . Two days before I left, I serendipitously met the sweetest Mexican girl called Mar in a swimming hole in La Fortuna. She approached our group asking if we could take her picture and I jumped at the opportunity to. . A few minutes later and after exchanging images and some words, we were instant friends and she hopped on with us for the rest of the day. . It was one of the most beautiful days of my trip. We spent all afternoon swimming in rivers, bathing in hot springs, walking in the rain and then all night drinking, laughing and exchanging stories. . We talked about the magic of traveling, our mutual excitement for being first time travelers and all the love and beauty we were attracting into our lives. She shared her music with us and how excited she was to put out the album she just finished recording. She spoke about her future, traveling and touring with such enthusiasm that I was envisioning and living every word she said. . Tragically, none of that would ever come to pass. . At the end of the night we all hugged each other and wished each other the best, knowing we'd made new friends we'd meet again someday, somewhere. We parted ways and the next day Mar continued her travels down to the Coast accompanied by our other new friend Nicky from England. . There's no easy or sensible way to say this next part and it breaks my heart just writing it. . The next morning, Mar was found dead in the ocean. She had been sexually assaulted and murdered the night before, a few feet away from the bar they had been enjoying their night at. In the blink of an eye, a sick monster came and took all her dreams away. . Cases like this are a real tragedy and show how truly toxic this patriarchal society is that creates these monsters and allows them to run free. . No one deserves a fate as horrible as this. . But this story gets worse. . continued in the comments... #NiUnaMas

