A solo horas de que el huracán categoría 4 Dorian afecte la costa de Florida, alrededor de 10,000 personas se encuentran refugiadas en más de cien albergues habilitados para ciudadanos que viven en áreas susceptibles a los estragos que pueda ocasionar el fenómeno atmosférico. 

Actualmente, hay 121 refugios abiertos en Florida, según información del estado y, al momento, 10,052 ciudadanos optaron por resguardarse en uno de los edificios designados por el estado.

El gobernador del estado, Ron DeSantis, le solicitó a la ciudadanía a estar vigilantes a los boletines oficiales del Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, en inglés) debido a que existe la posibilidad de que el sistema gire al norte, lo que podría provocar que el sistema toque tierra. 

Por el momento, la trayectoria del sistema atmosférico lo ubican en alta mar cerca a la costa del sureste de Estados Unidos. 

Dorian podría mantenerse durante los próximos días con vientos cercanos a las 150 millas por hora provocando un aumento del nivel del mar hasta siete pies y acumulaciones de lluvia de hasta 10 pulgadas, con cantidades aislabas más altas.

La Guardia Nacional de Florida activó a más de 4,000 efectivos. 

Al menos en 14 condados de la costa este de Florida emitieron órdenes para desalojar habitantes de zonas bajas e inundables. 

El paso del sistema, además, provocó la cancelación de cientos de vuelos de distintas aerolíneas y el cierre de los aeropuertos internacionales de Miami y de Orlando. 

De hecho, estas empresas en sus portales cibernéticos informaron que sus instalaciones no son refugios, por lo que deben consultar con las autoridades locales para conocer dónde podrían acudir a resguardase de los estragos que el huracán pueda ocasionar. 

El gobernador indicó en la misma conferencia de prensa que 72 hogares de ancianos fueron desalojados y varios hospitales situados en la misma costa este se encuentran ultimando los detalles para hacerlo.

A continuación, una lista de los refugios en Florida:

Brevard County

Cocoa - Walter Butler Community Center 4201 US Hwy 1, Cocoa, FL

Melbourne - Sherwood Elementary 2541 Post Rd, Melbourne, FL

Melbourne - Wickham Park Community Center 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, FL

Micco - South Mainland Community Center 3700 Allen Ave, Micco, FL

Mims - Mims Elementary School 2582 US Hwy 1, Mims, FL

Palm Bay - Ted Whitlock Community Center 370 Championship Circle NW, Palm Bay, FL 32907

Palm Bay - Bayside High School 1901 DeGroodt, Palm Bay, FL

Port St. John - Port St. John Community Center 6650 Corto Rd, Port St. John, FL

Titusville - Apollo Elementary 3085 Knox McRae Dr. , Titusville, FL

Viera - Manatee Elementary 3425 Viera Blvd, Viera, FL

Viera - Viera Regional Park 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, FL

Broward County

Coconut Creek - Monarch HS 5050 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33066

Fort Lauderdale - Arthur Ashe/Rock Island 1701 NW 23rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Miramar - Everglades HS 17100 SW 48th Ct, Miramar, FL 33027

Duval County

Jacksonville - Landmark Middle School 101 Kernan Blvd N , Jacksonville, FL 32225

Jacksonville - Twin Lakes Elementary 8000 Point Meadows Drive , Jacksonville, FL 32256

Jacksonville - Chimney Lakes Elementary 9353 Staples Mill Drive , Jacksonville, FL 32244

Jacksonville - Mandarin Middle School 5100 Hood Road , Jacksonville, FL 32257

Jacksonville - Oceanway Elementary 12555 Gillespie Ave , Jacksonville, FL 32218

Jacksonville - Abess Park Elementary 12731 Abess Blvd , Jacksonville, FL 32225

Jacksonville - Andrew Robinson 101 W. 12th Street , Jacksonville, FL 32218

Jacksonville - Arlington Middle School     8141 Lone Star Road , Jacksonville, FL 32211

Jacksonville - Atlantic Coast High School 9735 R.G. Skinner Pkwy , Jacksonville, FL 32256

Jacksonville - Oceanway Middle 143 Oceanway Ave , Jacksonville, FL 32218

Jacksonville - Enterprise Elementary 8085 Old Middleburg , Jacksonville, FL 32222

Jacksonville - Legends Center 5130 Soutel Drive , Jacksonville, FL 32208

Glades County

LaBelle - WEST GLADES ELEMENTARY 2586 CR 731500, LaBelle, fl 33935

Labelle - WEST GLADES ELEMENTARY 2586 cr 731 300, Labelle, fl 33935

Hendry County

Clewiston - Clewiston High School 1501 S. Francisco Street, Clewiston, FL

Clewiston - Pioneer Community Center 910 panama ave, clewiston, FL 33440

LaBelle - La Belle Middle School 8000 E Cowboy Way, LaBelle,

Highlands County

Avon Park - South Florida State College 600 W College Dr , University Center, Avon Park, FL 33825

Lake Placid - Lake Placid High School 202 Green Dragon Dr, Band Room, Lake Placid, FL 33852

Sebring - Fireman's Field Civic Center 781 Magnolia Avenue, Sebring, FL 33870

Sebring - Bert J Harris Agri-Civic Center 4905 George Blvd, Auditorium, Sebring, FL 33875

Indian River County

Fellsmere - Fellsmere Elementary School 50 North Cypress Street, Fellsmere, FL 32948

Sebastian - Treasure Coast Elementary School 8955 85th Street, Sebastian, FL 32958

Sebastian - Sebastian River Middle School 9400 Country Road 512, Sebastian, FL 32958

Vero Beach - VBHS Freshman Learning Center 1507 19th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Vero Beach - Oslo Middle School 480 20th Avenue SW, Vero Beach, FL 32962

Vero Beach - Liberty Magnet School 6850 81st Street, Vero Beach, FL 32967

Marion County

Ocala - West Port High School 3733 SW 80th AVE, Ocala, FL 34481

Martin County

Indiantown - Warfield Elementary 15260 SW 150th Street, Indiantown, FL 34956

Jensen Beach - Jensen Beach High School 2875 NW Goldenrod Road, Jensen Beach, FL 34957

Palm City - Hidden Oaks Middle School 2801 SW Martin HWY, Palm City, FL 34990

Stuart - Port Salerno Elementary 3260 SE Lionel Terrace, Stuart, FL 34997

Stuart - Willoughby Learning Center 5150 SW Willoughby Blvd, Stuart, FL 34997

Nassau County

Callahan - Callahan Middle 450121 Old Dixie Highway, Callahan, FL 32011

Hilliard - Hilliard Middle-Senior SpNS 1 Flashes Ave, Hilliard, FL 32046

Okeechobee County

Okeechobee - Okeechobee Public Works Building 804 NW 2nd Street , Okeechobee, FL 34972

Okeechobee - Okeechobee South Elementary School 2468 SW 7th Ave, Okeechobee, Florida 34972

Orange County

Ocoee - Ocoee High School 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Parkway, Ocoee, FL 34761

Orlando - Cypress Creek High School 1101 Bear Crossing Drive, Orlando, FL 32824

Orlando - Discovery Middle School 601 Woodbury Road Gym, Orlando, FL 32828

Orlando - East River High School 654 Columbia School RoadGym, Orlando, FL 32833

Orlando - Edgewater High School 3100 Edgewater DriveGym, Orlando, FL 32804

Orlando - University High School 2450 Cougar Way, Orlando, FL 32817

Orlando - Evans High School 4949 Silver Star Road, Orlando, FL 32808

Orlando - Freedom High School 2500 Taft Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32837

Orlando - Freedom Middle School 2850 W. Taft Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32837

Orlando - Lake Nona High School 12500 Narcoosee Road, Orlando, FL 32832

Orlando - Oak Ridge High School 700 West Oak Ridge RoadGym, Orlando, FL 32809

Osceola County

Harmony - Harmony High School 3601 Arthur J Gallagher Blvd, Harmony, FL 34771

Keenansville - Keenansvill Community Center 1178 S Canoe Creek Rd, Keenansville, FL 34739

Kissimmee - Kissimmee Middle School 2410 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741

Kissimmee - Horizon Middle School 2020 Ham Brown Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746

Kissimmee - Barney E Veal 700 Generation Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34744

St Cloud - St Cloud High School 2000 Bulldog Ln, St Cloud, FL 34769

Palm Beach County

Belle Glade - Lakeshore Middle School 425 W. Canal Street, Belle Glade, FL 33430

Delray Beach - Atlantic Community High School 2455 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Jupiter - Independence Middle School 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458

Lake Worth - Park Vista Community High School 7900 South Jog Road, Lake Worth, Fl 33467

Lake Worth - West Boynton Recreation Center 6000 Northtree Blvd,., Lake Worth, FL 33463

Pahokee - Pahokee Middle-Senior High School 850 Larrimore Road, Pahokee, FL 33476

Palm Beach Gardens - Palm Beach Gardens High School 4245 Holly Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Riviera Beach - Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary 1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach, Fl 33404

Wellington - Palm Beach Central High School 8499 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL 33411

West Palm Beach - Forest Hill High School 6901 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, Fl 33405

Putnam County

Crescent City - Middleton-Burney Elementary School 1020 Huntington Rd. Crescent City, Florida 32112, Crescent City, Florida 32112, FL 32112

Florahome - Q.I. Roberts Middle School 901 State Rd. 100 Florahome, Florida 32140, Florahome, Florida 32140, FL 32140

Hawthorne - Ochwilla Elementary School 299 N. State Rd. 21 Hawthorne, Florida 32640 , Hawthorne, Florida 32640 , FL 32640

Interlachen - Interlachen Elementary School 251 S. State Rd. 315 Interlachen, Florida 32148

Palatka - Kelley Smith Elementary School 141 Kelley Smith School Rd. , Palatka, Florida 32177, FL 32177

San Mateo - Browning Pearce Elementary School 100 Bear Boulevard, San Mateo, FL 32187, San Mateo, FL 32187, FL 32187

Seminole County

Lake Mary - Crystal Lake Elementary 231 Rinhart Rd. , Lake Mary, FL 32746

Longwood - Lyman High School 865 S. County Road 427, Longwood, FL 32750

Oviedo - Lawton Chiles Middle School 1240 Sanctuary Dr., Oviedo, FL 32766

Sanford - Bentley Elementary 2190 Oregon Ave., Sanford, FL 32771

Sanford - Midway Elementary School 2368 Brisson Ave., Sanford, FL 32771

Winter Springs - Highlands Elementary 1600 Shepard Rd., Winter Springs, FL 32701

Winter Springs - Layer Elementary 4201 State Road 419, Winter Springs, FL 32708

St. Johns County

Elkton - South Woods Elementary 4750 State Road 206 West, Elkton, FL 32033

St. Augustine - Pacetti Bay Middle 245 Meadowlark Lane, St. Augustine, FL 32092

St. Augustine - Pedro Menendez High 600 State Road 206 West, St. Augustine , FL 32086

St. Augustine - Osceola Elementary 1605 Osceola Elementary Road, St. Augustine, FL 32084

St. Augustine - Timberlin Creek Elementary 555 Pine Tree Lane , St. Augustine , FL 32092

St. Johns - Bartram Trail High 7399 Longleaf Pine Parkway, St. Johns , FL 32259

St. Lucie County

Fort Pierce - Fenn Center SNS 2000 Virginia Ave, Fort Pierce, FL 34982

Fort Pierce - Fort Pierce Central High School 4101 S 25th St, Fort Pierce, FL 34981

Fort Pierce - Fort Pierce Westwood High School 1801 Panther Ln, Fort Pierce, FL 34947

Fort Pierce - Lakewood Park Elementary 7800 Indrio Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34951

Port St. Lucie - Treasure Coast High School 1000 SW Darwin Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953

Sumter County

Bushnell - Sumter County Fairgrounds 7620 SR 471 Bushnell, FL 33513

Wildwood - Wildwood Community Center 6500 CR 139 Wildwood, FL 34785

Volusia County

Daytona Beach - Hinson Middle 1860 N. Clyde Morris BLVD, Building 2, Cafeteria, Daytona Beach, FL 32117

Daytona Beach - Mainland High 1255 W. International BLVD Daytona Beach, FL 32114

Daytona Beach - Palm Terrace Elementary 1825 Dunn Avenue, Daytona Beach , FL 32114

DeLand - Volusia County Fairgrounds 3150 E. State Road 44, DeLand, FL 32724

Deland - Freedom Elementary 1395 S. Blue Lake Avenue, Deland , FL 32724

Deland - DeLand High 800 N. Hill Avenue, Deland, FL 32724

Deltona - Galaxy Middle 2400 Eustace Avenue Deltona, FL 32725

Deltona - Pride Elementary 1100 Learning Lane Deltona, FL 32738

Deltona - Pine Ridge High 925 Howland Blvd. Deltona, FL 32738

Orange City - University High School 1000 W. Rhode Island Avenue Orange City, FL 32763

Orange City - River Springs Middle 900 West Ohio Avenue Orange City, FL 32763

Pierson - T.D. Taylor Middle/ High 100 E. Washington Avenue Building 2, Cafeteria, Pierson, FL 32180

Port Orange - Sweetwater Elementary 5800 Victoria Gardens Blvd Port Orange, FL 32127

Port Orange - Atlantic High 1250 Reed Canal Road Port Orange, FL 32129

Port Orange - Creekside Middle 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange, FL 32128


