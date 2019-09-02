A solo horas de que el huracán categoría 4 Dorian afecte la costa de Florida, alrededor de 10,000 personas se encuentran refugiadas en más de cien albergues habilitados para ciudadanos que viven en áreas susceptibles a los estragos que pueda ocasionar el fenómeno atmosférico.
Actualmente, hay 121 refugios abiertos en Florida, según información del estado y, al momento, 10,052 ciudadanos optaron por resguardarse en uno de los edificios designados por el estado.
El gobernador del estado, Ron DeSantis, le solicitó a la ciudadanía a estar vigilantes a los boletines oficiales del Centro Nacional de Huracanes (NHC, en inglés) debido a que existe la posibilidad de que el sistema gire al norte, lo que podría provocar que el sistema toque tierra.
Por el momento, la trayectoria del sistema atmosférico lo ubican en alta mar cerca a la costa del sureste de Estados Unidos.
Dorian podría mantenerse durante los próximos días con vientos cercanos a las 150 millas por hora provocando un aumento del nivel del mar hasta siete pies y acumulaciones de lluvia de hasta 10 pulgadas, con cantidades aislabas más altas.
La Guardia Nacional de Florida activó a más de 4,000 efectivos.
Al menos en 14 condados de la costa este de Florida emitieron órdenes para desalojar habitantes de zonas bajas e inundables.
El paso del sistema, además, provocó la cancelación de cientos de vuelos de distintas aerolíneas y el cierre de los aeropuertos internacionales de Miami y de Orlando.
De hecho, estas empresas en sus portales cibernéticos informaron que sus instalaciones no son refugios, por lo que deben consultar con las autoridades locales para conocer dónde podrían acudir a resguardase de los estragos que el huracán pueda ocasionar.
El gobernador indicó en la misma conferencia de prensa que 72 hogares de ancianos fueron desalojados y varios hospitales situados en la misma costa este se encuentran ultimando los detalles para hacerlo.
A continuación, una lista de los refugios en Florida:
Brevard County
Cocoa - Walter Butler Community Center 4201 US Hwy 1, Cocoa, FL
Melbourne - Sherwood Elementary 2541 Post Rd, Melbourne, FL
Melbourne - Wickham Park Community Center 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, FL
Micco - South Mainland Community Center 3700 Allen Ave, Micco, FL
Mims - Mims Elementary School 2582 US Hwy 1, Mims, FL
Palm Bay - Ted Whitlock Community Center 370 Championship Circle NW, Palm Bay, FL 32907
Palm Bay - Bayside High School 1901 DeGroodt, Palm Bay, FL
Port St. John - Port St. John Community Center 6650 Corto Rd, Port St. John, FL
Titusville - Apollo Elementary 3085 Knox McRae Dr. , Titusville, FL
Viera - Manatee Elementary 3425 Viera Blvd, Viera, FL
Viera - Viera Regional Park 2300 Judge Fran Jamieson Way, Viera, FL
Broward County
Coconut Creek - Monarch HS 5050 Wiles Rd, Coconut Creek, FL 33066
Fort Lauderdale - Arthur Ashe/Rock Island 1701 NW 23rd Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311
Miramar - Everglades HS 17100 SW 48th Ct, Miramar, FL 33027
Duval County
Jacksonville - Landmark Middle School 101 Kernan Blvd N , Jacksonville, FL 32225
Jacksonville - Twin Lakes Elementary 8000 Point Meadows Drive , Jacksonville, FL 32256
Jacksonville - Chimney Lakes Elementary 9353 Staples Mill Drive , Jacksonville, FL 32244
Jacksonville - Mandarin Middle School 5100 Hood Road , Jacksonville, FL 32257
Jacksonville - Oceanway Elementary 12555 Gillespie Ave , Jacksonville, FL 32218
Jacksonville - Abess Park Elementary 12731 Abess Blvd , Jacksonville, FL 32225
Jacksonville - Andrew Robinson 101 W. 12th Street , Jacksonville, FL 32218
Jacksonville - Arlington Middle School 8141 Lone Star Road , Jacksonville, FL 32211
Jacksonville - Atlantic Coast High School 9735 R.G. Skinner Pkwy , Jacksonville, FL 32256
Jacksonville - Oceanway Middle 143 Oceanway Ave , Jacksonville, FL 32218
Jacksonville - Enterprise Elementary 8085 Old Middleburg , Jacksonville, FL 32222
Jacksonville - Legends Center 5130 Soutel Drive , Jacksonville, FL 32208
Glades County
LaBelle - WEST GLADES ELEMENTARY 2586 CR 731500, LaBelle, fl 33935
Labelle - WEST GLADES ELEMENTARY 2586 cr 731 300, Labelle, fl 33935
Hendry County
Clewiston - Clewiston High School 1501 S. Francisco Street, Clewiston, FL
Clewiston - Pioneer Community Center 910 panama ave, clewiston, FL 33440
LaBelle - La Belle Middle School 8000 E Cowboy Way, LaBelle,
Highlands County
Avon Park - South Florida State College 600 W College Dr , University Center, Avon Park, FL 33825
Lake Placid - Lake Placid High School 202 Green Dragon Dr, Band Room, Lake Placid, FL 33852
Sebring - Fireman's Field Civic Center 781 Magnolia Avenue, Sebring, FL 33870
Sebring - Bert J Harris Agri-Civic Center 4905 George Blvd, Auditorium, Sebring, FL 33875
Indian River County
Fellsmere - Fellsmere Elementary School 50 North Cypress Street, Fellsmere, FL 32948
Sebastian - Treasure Coast Elementary School 8955 85th Street, Sebastian, FL 32958
Sebastian - Sebastian River Middle School 9400 Country Road 512, Sebastian, FL 32958
Vero Beach - VBHS Freshman Learning Center 1507 19th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960
Vero Beach - Oslo Middle School 480 20th Avenue SW, Vero Beach, FL 32962
Vero Beach - Liberty Magnet School 6850 81st Street, Vero Beach, FL 32967
Marion County
Ocala - West Port High School 3733 SW 80th AVE, Ocala, FL 34481
Martin County
Indiantown - Warfield Elementary 15260 SW 150th Street, Indiantown, FL 34956
Jensen Beach - Jensen Beach High School 2875 NW Goldenrod Road, Jensen Beach, FL 34957
Palm City - Hidden Oaks Middle School 2801 SW Martin HWY, Palm City, FL 34990
Stuart - Port Salerno Elementary 3260 SE Lionel Terrace, Stuart, FL 34997
Stuart - Willoughby Learning Center 5150 SW Willoughby Blvd, Stuart, FL 34997
Nassau County
Callahan - Callahan Middle 450121 Old Dixie Highway, Callahan, FL 32011
Hilliard - Hilliard Middle-Senior SpNS 1 Flashes Ave, Hilliard, FL 32046
Okeechobee County
Okeechobee - Okeechobee Public Works Building 804 NW 2nd Street , Okeechobee, FL 34972
Okeechobee - Okeechobee South Elementary School 2468 SW 7th Ave, Okeechobee, Florida 34972
Orange County
Ocoee - Ocoee High School 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Parkway, Ocoee, FL 34761
Orlando - Cypress Creek High School 1101 Bear Crossing Drive, Orlando, FL 32824
Orlando - Discovery Middle School 601 Woodbury Road Gym, Orlando, FL 32828
Orlando - East River High School 654 Columbia School RoadGym, Orlando, FL 32833
Orlando - Edgewater High School 3100 Edgewater DriveGym, Orlando, FL 32804
Orlando - University High School 2450 Cougar Way, Orlando, FL 32817
Orlando - Evans High School 4949 Silver Star Road, Orlando, FL 32808
Orlando - Freedom High School 2500 Taft Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32837
Orlando - Freedom Middle School 2850 W. Taft Vineland Road, Orlando, FL 32837
Orlando - Lake Nona High School 12500 Narcoosee Road, Orlando, FL 32832
Orlando - Oak Ridge High School 700 West Oak Ridge RoadGym, Orlando, FL 32809
Osceola County
Harmony - Harmony High School 3601 Arthur J Gallagher Blvd, Harmony, FL 34771
Keenansville - Keenansvill Community Center 1178 S Canoe Creek Rd, Keenansville, FL 34739
Kissimmee - Kissimmee Middle School 2410 Dyer Blvd, Kissimmee, FL 34741
Kissimmee - Horizon Middle School 2020 Ham Brown Rd, Kissimmee, FL 34746
Kissimmee - Barney E Veal 700 Generation Pl, Kissimmee, FL 34744
St Cloud - St Cloud High School 2000 Bulldog Ln, St Cloud, FL 34769
Palm Beach County
Belle Glade - Lakeshore Middle School 425 W. Canal Street, Belle Glade, FL 33430
Delray Beach - Atlantic Community High School 2455 W Atlantic Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33445
Jupiter - Independence Middle School 4001 Greenway Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458
Lake Worth - Park Vista Community High School 7900 South Jog Road, Lake Worth, Fl 33467
Lake Worth - West Boynton Recreation Center 6000 Northtree Blvd,., Lake Worth, FL 33463
Pahokee - Pahokee Middle-Senior High School 850 Larrimore Road, Pahokee, FL 33476
Palm Beach Gardens - Palm Beach Gardens High School 4245 Holly Dr, Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410
Riviera Beach - Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Elementary 1501 Avenue U, Riviera Beach, Fl 33404
Wellington - Palm Beach Central High School 8499 Forest Hill Blvd, Wellington, FL 33411
West Palm Beach - Forest Hill High School 6901 Parker Ave, West Palm Beach, Fl 33405
Putnam County
Crescent City - Middleton-Burney Elementary School 1020 Huntington Rd. Crescent City, Florida 32112, Crescent City, Florida 32112, FL 32112
Florahome - Q.I. Roberts Middle School 901 State Rd. 100 Florahome, Florida 32140, Florahome, Florida 32140, FL 32140
Hawthorne - Ochwilla Elementary School 299 N. State Rd. 21 Hawthorne, Florida 32640 , Hawthorne, Florida 32640 , FL 32640
Interlachen - Interlachen Elementary School 251 S. State Rd. 315 Interlachen, Florida 32148
Palatka - Kelley Smith Elementary School 141 Kelley Smith School Rd. , Palatka, Florida 32177, FL 32177
San Mateo - Browning Pearce Elementary School 100 Bear Boulevard, San Mateo, FL 32187, San Mateo, FL 32187, FL 32187
Seminole County
Lake Mary - Crystal Lake Elementary 231 Rinhart Rd. , Lake Mary, FL 32746
Longwood - Lyman High School 865 S. County Road 427, Longwood, FL 32750
Oviedo - Lawton Chiles Middle School 1240 Sanctuary Dr., Oviedo, FL 32766
Sanford - Bentley Elementary 2190 Oregon Ave., Sanford, FL 32771
Sanford - Midway Elementary School 2368 Brisson Ave., Sanford, FL 32771
Winter Springs - Highlands Elementary 1600 Shepard Rd., Winter Springs, FL 32701
Winter Springs - Layer Elementary 4201 State Road 419, Winter Springs, FL 32708
St. Johns County
Elkton - South Woods Elementary 4750 State Road 206 West, Elkton, FL 32033
St. Augustine - Pacetti Bay Middle 245 Meadowlark Lane, St. Augustine, FL 32092
St. Augustine - Pedro Menendez High 600 State Road 206 West, St. Augustine , FL 32086
St. Augustine - Osceola Elementary 1605 Osceola Elementary Road, St. Augustine, FL 32084
St. Augustine - Timberlin Creek Elementary 555 Pine Tree Lane , St. Augustine , FL 32092
St. Johns - Bartram Trail High 7399 Longleaf Pine Parkway, St. Johns , FL 32259
St. Lucie County
Fort Pierce - Fenn Center SNS 2000 Virginia Ave, Fort Pierce, FL 34982
Fort Pierce - Fort Pierce Central High School 4101 S 25th St, Fort Pierce, FL 34981
Fort Pierce - Fort Pierce Westwood High School 1801 Panther Ln, Fort Pierce, FL 34947
Fort Pierce - Lakewood Park Elementary 7800 Indrio Rd, Fort Pierce, FL 34951
Port St. Lucie - Treasure Coast High School 1000 SW Darwin Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953
Sumter County
Bushnell - Sumter County Fairgrounds 7620 SR 471 Bushnell, FL 33513
Wildwood - Wildwood Community Center 6500 CR 139 Wildwood, FL 34785
Volusia County
Daytona Beach - Hinson Middle 1860 N. Clyde Morris BLVD, Building 2, Cafeteria, Daytona Beach, FL 32117
Daytona Beach - Mainland High 1255 W. International BLVD Daytona Beach, FL 32114
Daytona Beach - Palm Terrace Elementary 1825 Dunn Avenue, Daytona Beach , FL 32114
DeLand - Volusia County Fairgrounds 3150 E. State Road 44, DeLand, FL 32724
Deland - Freedom Elementary 1395 S. Blue Lake Avenue, Deland , FL 32724
Deland - DeLand High 800 N. Hill Avenue, Deland, FL 32724
Deltona - Galaxy Middle 2400 Eustace Avenue Deltona, FL 32725
Deltona - Pride Elementary 1100 Learning Lane Deltona, FL 32738
Deltona - Pine Ridge High 925 Howland Blvd. Deltona, FL 32738
Orange City - University High School 1000 W. Rhode Island Avenue Orange City, FL 32763
Orange City - River Springs Middle 900 West Ohio Avenue Orange City, FL 32763
Pierson - T.D. Taylor Middle/ High 100 E. Washington Avenue Building 2, Cafeteria, Pierson, FL 32180
Port Orange - Sweetwater Elementary 5800 Victoria Gardens Blvd Port Orange, FL 32127
Port Orange - Atlantic High 1250 Reed Canal Road Port Orange, FL 32129
Port Orange - Creekside Middle 6801 Airport Road, Port Orange, FL 32128