Agentes policiales controlan la zona en donde se encuentra la chimenea de una fábrica desde donde se colgó un sujeto. ( Twitter/@EMURRIE91)

Un extraño suceso se llevó a cabo en en condado de Cumbria, en el centro de Reino Unido. Es que las autoridades de esa localidad trabajaban para rescatar con vida a un hombre -de quien no trascendió su identidad- que estaba colgado de su ropa de una chimenea de 270 pies de altura, perteneciente a una fábrica.

El hecho sucedió en la madrugada de este lunes, según reporta el diario británico The Telegraph. En tanto, los servicios de emergencia han utilizado un helicóptero y un dron para confirmar el estado de salud de la víctima, que quedó boca abajo, según informa el medio.

John McVay, uno de los funcionarios del Cuerpo de Bomberos, sostuvo a la prensa que  "este es un proceso muy complejo y difícil dados los peligros obvios para el hombre y la extrema dificultad para obtener acceso a él de una manera que lo mantenga a salvo, así como a los servicios de emergencia".

Según los reportes de los agentes sanitarios que participaron del rescate, el sujeto lleva más de ocho horas en peligro, tras escucharse sus primeros gritos alrededor de las 2 a.m. (hora local).

"Puedo asegurar al público que los servicios de emergencia están trabajando incansablemente y de manera efectiva para resolver estos problemas de manera segura para todos y que la protección de la vida es nuestra primera prioridad", agregó McVay. 

"Puedo asegurar al público que los servicios de emergencia están trabajando incansablemente y de manera efectiva para resolver estos problemas de manera segura para todos y que la protección de la vida es nuestra primera prioridad", agregó McVay. 

El hombre ascendió a la chimena de la fábrica Dixon, en la ciudad de Carlise (capital de Cumbria). En tanto, las carreteras alrededor de la estructura, construida en 1836 y un hito local prominente, se han cerrado.

Los testigos dijeron que se escucharon gritos y lamentos provenientes de la chimenea en las primeras horas de hoy antes de que la Policía llegara a la escena, según informes locales.


💬Ver 0 comentarios  