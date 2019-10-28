Un extraño suceso se llevó a cabo en en condado de Cumbria, en el centro de Reino Unido. Es que las autoridades de esa localidad trabajaban para rescatar con vida a un hombre -de quien no trascendió su identidad- que estaba colgado de su ropa de una chimenea de 270 pies de altura, perteneciente a una fábrica.
Cumbria Police trying to rescue man dangling from 290ft Dixon's Chimneyhttps://t.co/7NyMF0u5ek pic.twitter.com/D1Hk1jGg5H— Stephen ???? ????#FilthyPieceOfToeRag (@TheStephenRalph) October 28, 2019
Emergency services have been working to safely resolve situation at Dixons chimney, inc use of helicopter. However, rescue has not been possible due to the precarious position man is in and the potential for backdraft to worsen situation.— Cumbria Police (@Cumbriapolice) October 28, 2019
Efforts on-going to reach man from below pic.twitter.com/okrJKjDKGD
Man seen hanging upside down from Dixon's Chimney in Carlisle.— Lewis Warner (@LewisJWarner) October 28, 2019
A rescue helicopter is hovering next to the 290ft high structurez. Nearby roads closed.pic.twitter.com/JuesxZYMPt
