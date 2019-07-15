Hartridge, de 35 años, era famosa por sus consejos de salud física y sus trabajos sobre salud mental. (Instagram)

Emily Hartridge, una inglesa conocida a nivel mundial por su fama en su canal de YouTube, murió el viernes pasado y se convirtió en la primera víctima mortal en un accidente con monopatín eléctrico en el barrio londinense de Battersea, en el Reino Unido. El accidente volvió a abrir la discusión sobre estos vehículos.

"Es terrible tener que decir esto en Instagram, pero sabemos que muchos están esperando poder ver a Emily hoy y esta es la única vía para contactar con todos a la vez. Emily sufrió ayer un accidente y ha fallecido", así lo confirmó su familia a través de su cuenta oficial de Instagram.

Hartridge, de 35 años, era famosa por sus consejos de salud física y sus trabajos sobre salud mental. Ayer, sus fans esperaban verla en un encuentro para mujeres sobre salud mental donde la youtuber iba a dar una charla, pero fueron sorprendidos por la noticia de su muerte.

La Policía, siguiendo su política habitual, no ha confirmado la identidad de la víctima y ha informado únicamente de una víctima de unos 30 años cuya muerte se certificó en el lugar del accidente.

A través de su cuenta de Youtube y de Instagram, Emily discutía temas sobre amor, género, sexo y vida y por lo general compartía sus experiencias personales. Hace poco, había tomado la decisión de congelar sus óvulos junto a su pareja, Jacob Hazell, ocho años menor que ella. Ante algunas complicaciones, Hartridge pedía el apoyo de sus fans y publicó "¿pueden todos mantener los dedos cruzados por mí y desear que las cosas hayan cambiado?".

EVERYTHING WAS AGAINST US ?? - Between @jacob_hazell and I, we have had 3 nervous breakdowns, a mental health hospital stay, many MANY therapy appointments and more anti anxiety meds than you can shake a stick at ?? - So really if you think about it, the odds were stacked against us ?? - I honestly think neither of us thought it would work out because in a perfect world a relationship where you both struggle with mental health issues probably isn’t really a winning combo ?? But the reality is NOTHING is perfect and you can’t help you fall for ?? - The amazing thing about both of us having anxiety is that we have created a bond like no other because that’s what mental health does, it bonds people together because you instantly understand each other ?? - Sure, it comes with its challenges but as long as you communicate and meet each other’s needs when necessary then it can be absolutely wonderful ? - Never rule someone out just because they weren’t who you were expecting to fall for ? Never think if you have a few teething problems at first that it’s destined for failure ? And never compare your relationship to anyone else’s ? - There’s no guide or set rules to relationships, we’re all just making it up as we go along ??????? - If you can find someone who accepts you for you then that’s a great place to start ???? - We will both probably always have anxiety but we will also always have each other and that is an extremely nice feeling ?? ___________________________________________

Vegana, "fitfluencer" y defensora de los animales, Hartridge usualmente hacía posteos en referencia a la alimentación saludable y el ejercicio. En su vida diaria, ademas de youtuber, era entrenadora física. "En apoyo de la" Semana Mundial Sin Carne "que comienza HOY, insto a todos mis seguidores a que eliminen la carne de su dieta durante los próximos 7 días", publicó el 17 de junio pasado.

La londinense había probado la fama como actriz y apareció en la corta serie de televisión "Sketch My Life" y en la serie "Oh S ** t I'm 30".

Un vehículo moderno pero pelémico

A la facilidad de desplazamiento y el ahorro de tiempo para llegar a destino, sobrevino el uso descontrolado que se ganó la enemistad de los peatones, obligados a hacer malabares para esquivarlos.

En París, la empresa Bird ya es furor aunque ha traído también complicaciones y se ha regulado la prohibición del uso de los mismos en la calle. El gobierno de Emmanuel Macron anunció la inclusión en el código de circulación de los monopatines eléctricos y otros dispositivos similares de movilidad personal.

En España, los monopatines se pueden encontrar en Madrid y en Barcelona y son parte de la empresa Jump, de la compañía Uber . Solo en 2018, en España murieron 5 personas en accidentes con este vehículo y esperan que esta cifra se multiplique.

El Código de Tránsito fue reformado igualmente en Alemania, que recientemente se adaptó a la novedad de los "vehículos de propulsión eléctrica sin asiento", según figura en la nueva legislación. Las reglas obligan a los monopatines a circular en bicisendas o en las calles, y se prohíbe el uso a menores de 14 años.


